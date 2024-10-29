Black9
Rogan must've not liked his guy Tony Hinchcliffe getting torched.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just…</p>— Joe Rogan (@joerogan) <a href="">October 29, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
