Hi,



I’m not a regular War Room poster, but I discussed this with some folks the other day and want to dig into it more.



I went through the process of becoming a home owner in a time where I was struggling to afford to do so. Since then, I’ve been very fortunate in life but I want to flag a few concerns I have regarding this down payment assistance now that I’ve had a chance to sit with it.



1. Down Payments aren’t just a barrier to overcome, it’s also a defense mechanism against bad investments: What I mean by this is that when I first became a home owner I thought the difficult part was getting the down payment together. I was young and ignorant. I did not have the cash reserves to handle many of the things that came after. Within 3 years our water heater failed and flooded the basement, a leak formed in my roof resulting in a complete replacement. And we had several more minor needs along the way such as a fridge or dishwasher failing. Part of gathering the down payment is demonstrating a level of cash so that you’re demonstrating how capable you are as a buyer. If you cannot meet those requirements, while it may be upsetting or unfair, skipping that requirement is a dangerous path to bad investments. Many might make good on the opportunity, but I’ve no doubt the number of bad loans afforded with this down payment assistance is likely higher than that of a standard loan, or, our already available options such as a USDA loan.



2. Who’s paying for this? And why is it a benefit to the general public, not just the direct beneficiaries of the assistance? - Handing out $25,000 is a huge deal. It’s tax funded, and many of us who were taxed on income who worked for our own homes are indirectly paying for this. The problem with an issue like this is Harris’ solution doesn’t solve the root cause of the problem, it’s just a temporary bandaid that will benefit however many people receive it. But if you don’t fix the supply chain and inventory issues that are being exacerbated by massive increases in Us population, then all your doing by giving specific people a credit is creating more demand on the market, increasing home prices, and making it more difficult for future home buyers and those who will not qualify to enter the market. If there’s a set number of homes available for each year, and you give 1,000,000 low income families $25,000, how are the non receivers ever supposed to overcome that barrier? It sounds great on paper but in real life it feels like it makes a bad situation worse.



3. She’s not focusing on the real issue: We have homelessness, and people who are squatting in even some rural areas as well as cities. We have a lack of homes. We need the government to give tax credits and incentives to those building homes, not the buyers. Build government funded low income, high volume housing. Make low income housing affordable by providing MORE HOMES. It’s very simple, and yet, she’d rather waive a $25,000 bribe in front of our faces for a vote, than actually fix the problem. I believe she accused Donald Trump of “running on a problem instead of fixing it”, the irony is not lost on me.



Interest on additional thoughts and feelings here. It feels like to me these “opportunity economy” tax plans are more about getting people to vote for her as opposed to solving an issue. Similar to the student loan issues, they’d rather waive immediate gratification in our face as opposed to assisting where their help is needed.