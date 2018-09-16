Kalib Starnes vs Nate Quarry - UFC 83

13 others
Damn who remembers this fight? What a snoozer. I remember watching this live with my dad and being surprised how unengaging Starnes was being.
Never fought again in the UFC after that. Can't believe he beat Leben either.
Anyways, this will always be an unforgettable moment in regards to the UFC when Quarry busted this taunt out.
