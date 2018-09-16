Kalib Starnes vs Nate Quarry - UFC 83

Damn who remembers this fight? What a snoozer. I remember watching this live with my dad and being surprised how unengaging Starnes was being.
Never fought again in the UFC after that. Can't believe he beat Leben either.

Anyways, this will always be an unforgettable moment in regards to the UFC when Quarry busted this taunt out.

Wasn't this supposedly some form of protest regarding fighter pay by Starnes? I thought I remember reading something to that effect.
 
Oh I remember it all right. I was so pumped up for the GSP rematch and I was pumped up for the whole card in general. That fight while it was a complete shit show was still entertaining in that it was funny as fuck. Downright hilarious to watch.
 
Yeah there was something more behind it, I rememner hearing about it but can't remember what it quite was
 
The sad thing is, there's been a hundred fights more boring than that fight since then. That was as bad as it got back than...but now it's about average.
 
Same guy who quit on TUF due to his ribs hurting. Talented guy but questionable toughness.
 
Good times.

I remember that he said he broke his foot during the fight and that's why he was backpedaling
 
Starnes was bitching about pay and said it wasn't worth fighting. He came in injured.
 
Think it was also health insurance or something. Starnes was not that bad, and was actually quite talented. He was closing in on belcher before the doctor stopped it due to that cut
 
This kid would whoop Starne's ass

 
Hated both after TUF. Enjoyed watching rich turn quarry into a human highlight reel til the end of time.
 
Was there. The crowd had a blast cheering Nate and booing starnes when the jumbo screen panned to either
 
Amazingly enough I heard he had a broken foot while doing all that running
 
Yeah I remember it. One if the strangest fights ever since up until then Kalib had actually had some entertaining fights
 
