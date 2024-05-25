You might be asking yourself, who the fuck is Kaitlin Clark, and I can't blame you, I mean who the fuck cares about women's basketball?Certainly not me, but apparently the WNBA viewership is up 21% since Clark joined the league.You would think that she would be a hero to all the girl power lefties as well as all the poc's for bringing more attention to the league, but no on the contrary she has received a lot of hate from these very same people you would think would be her allies.Apparently her being white is a big problem, and people being more interested in WNBA now that the top player is a white girl is now very problematic.Here is one of the hens from "the view" claiming that Clark is popular because... wait for it... RACISM.You'll notice she tries to throw in "pretty" and "tall" privilege in there as well to try to divert from the fact that her only real problem with Clark is that she's white and that she also has the audacity to be straight while being white.The "tall privilege" makes no sense since Clark is just 6' tall which is very average for the league, and the pretty privilege makes no sense either because this is what Clark looks like.Not to put her down, but she's like a 5/10 and average at best with very little feminine curves to add to her sex appeal... just an average to sub-par looking white girl who's the average height in the league. It's very obvious that all her popularity was earned by nothing but merit and ability to play the sport.So yeah that just leaves us with her being WHITE and STRAIGHT, that is her only real crime.Anyway, it's not like anyone expects anything intelligent from the view, I imagine that even the most devoted lefties here won't care to defend that group of vile hens, but it's still pretty blatant how acceptable racism against white people has become.Just imagine some white guy 15 years ago complaining that black people are only starting to follow golf because Tiger Woods is black.Even if both of these cases were true, even if white people are only tuning in because the best player is white, and black people only tuned in because the best player was black, why would this be a problem for anyone, and what would they like to be done about it?Just trying to grasp the average woke idiot's logic, why is this a problem and what should we do about it??