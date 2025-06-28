Kai Karen France, the new King of Cringe…

pantoja-and-kara-france-face-off-at-the-ufc-317-weigh-in-v0-lCKF1QsfhYFfxlFrn4huZUB5xu6VVzHvfUAljP1QDw4.jpeg



The ridiculous mask off, tongue out thing is perhaps the most cringe display in all of MMA…

Showing up to a press conference in a wife-beater and slacks, also a major faux pas(pronounced FO-PAW, for all you non-stylish neck beards on here).

Pulling out of the fight vs Manel Kape but then saying he would fight anybody…

Come on man…

I hope Pantoja beats the brakes off this latest UFC court jester/manlet.
 
I have no idea who either of them are when they camera shows them in crowd.
 
