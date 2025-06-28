Kai Karen France, the new King of Cringe…

DiazSlap
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,914
- Reaction score
- 3,594
The ridiculous mask off, tongue out thing is perhaps the most cringe display in all of MMA…
Showing up to a press conference in a wife-beater and slacks, also a major faux pas(pronounced FO-PAW, for all you non-stylish neck beards on here).
Pulling out of the fight vs Manel Kape but then saying he would fight anybody…
Come on man…
I hope Pantoja beats the brakes off this latest UFC court jester/manlet.