News Kai Asakura vs Tim Elliott set for UFC 319 in Chicago on August 16

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    50
Krazy Kev isn’t always the most reliable, so I looked into it myself through my own network and can confirm that Asakura vs Elliott is indeed in the works.
There’s no confirmed date or signed contracts yet (so don’t put too much stock in the date or event Kevin mentioned), but there is a verbal agreement in place.
The fight is definitely being worked on:




UPDATE:

Krazy Kev was right

 
Tim's last fight was hard to watch. He's got so many miles on his body. I don't see this going well for him🤕
 
Tim will find a way to cheat
 
This is a good test for him to see where he will rank among the ufc guys.

Also, I honestly thought Tim Got cut years ago. Glad to see him still around
 
