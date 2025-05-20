BoxerMaurits
Krazy Kev isn’t always the most reliable, so I looked into it myself through my own network and can confirm that Asakura vs Elliott is indeed in the works.
There’s no confirmed date or signed contracts yet (so don’t put too much stock in the date or event Kevin mentioned), but there is a verbal agreement in place.
The fight is definitely being worked on:
UPDATE:
Krazy Kev was right
UPDATE:

Krazy Kev was right
The fight is definitely being worked on:
UPDATE:
Krazy Kev was right
