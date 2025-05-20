Rumored Kai Asakura vs Tim Elliott in the works

Krazy Kev isn’t always the most reliable, so I looked into it myself through my own network and can confirm that Asakura vs Elliott is indeed in the works.
There’s no confirmed date or signed contracts yet (so don’t put too much stock in the date or event Kevin mentioned), but there is a verbal agreement in place.
The fight is definitely being worked on:

 
Great fight!
And I guess I have to go with Krazy Kev.
 
