Kadyrov is using mma to create an army of soldiers for Putin

I thought this was a very interesting video on how Kadyrov is training fighters from the Caukasus region to become champions, but also soldiers for Putin. I haven't checked the sources but seems trustworthy to me.



Cliffs:
Kadyrov is a dickhead
Kadyrov got Khamzat laid
UFC is being dodgy af as per usual
 
Funny how nobody ever challenges Khamzat about him being friends with a POS war criminal.
 
Just stop being a normiecuck
 
CobraCobretti said:
Funny how nobody ever challenges Khamzat about him being friends with a POS war criminal.
american leaders are not war criminals?
the american government and some of it's allies have more blood ontheir hands than anybody. imposing sanctions that kill children and deliver/fire weapons that kill innocent civilians.

just because you live in a democracy, doesnt mean your leaders uphold a higher moality. worldwide leaders are mostly scumbags, including yours. not much of a difference
 
CobraCobretti said:
Funny how nobody ever challenges Khamzat about him being friends with a POS war criminal.
Who's going to do that when several fighters have already taken pictures with Kadyrov for money? None of them Russian either, they don't care.
 
Nobody cares.
This isn't WW1 where they'll be fistfighting in trenches. A takedown out there is with a drone.
 
