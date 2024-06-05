  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Kade Ruotolo on Gordon Ryan: "He likes to act tough in the jiu-jitsu scene . . . he wouldn’t take a real match with me."

. . . he's really confident in the jiu-jitsu scene, but I promise you, if you want to run an MMA match or whatever the case may be, he wouldn't accept it. Even a combat jiu-jitsu match, he wouldn’t accept it . . . He likes to act tough in the jiu-jitsu scene, he’s twice my size but I guarantee you, he wouldn’t take a real match with me - Kade Ruotolo on Gordon Ryan (from Alex Wendling's video interview, "BJJ Prodigy Kade Ruotolo's talks MMA Debut & ADCC 2024")

 
Kade cuts to 77kg for ADCC and now MMA. Why is he challenging a grappler to an MMA fight before he even has his first? He might get stomped and then never fight MMA again.
They have the exact same MMA record at the moment.
 
Punked Kade’s coach (failed mma fighter) and zero Atos guys stepped up to intervene after Galvao got the shit slapped out of him.

Tbh that team specifically play the tough guy routine and have tried to bully and intimidate fans at events. Their MMA record is terrible and Kade’s hands look like shit.

Gordon knows his limits, but it aint anyone from that team, that’s for damn sure
 
Smato_rules said:
Gordon would still beat just about everyone from Bjj in mma or combat jiu jitsu IMHO
Click to expand...

Gordon's wrestling sucks so possible some guy would outstrike him.
Like from BJJ guys like what he is going to do against say Mohamed Aly who has 1 mma fight.
 
