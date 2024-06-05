Kade Ruotolo on Gordon Ryan: "He likes to act tough in the jiu-jitsu scene . . . he wouldn’t take a real match with me."

. . . he's really confident in the jiu-jitsu scene, but I promise you, if you want to run an MMA match or whatever the case may be, he wouldn't accept it. Even a combat jiu-jitsu match, he wouldn’t accept it . . . He likes to act tough in the jiu-jitsu scene, he’s twice my size but I guarantee you, he wouldn’t take a real match with me - Kade Ruotolo on Gordon Ryan (from Alex Wendling's video interview, "BJJ Prodigy Kade Ruotolo's talks MMA Debut & ADCC 2024")



