The thing is, they know what's up because they've seen me come in there and compete. They saw me go in there with Khamzat Chimaev on 10 days notice, no training camp really,and go out there and make it look like that. If they give me two more rounds that's a different fight. I thought to myself "I'm a championship level fighter" as I've been fighting championshipfights for 4.5 - 5 years, and to then switch up like that to fight three rounds? You know, I kind of got caught off-guard with it, the pacing of the fight. So I started off late, and that caught me,because after three rounds... the crazy thing after the fight, I almost wanted to, 'cause I remember back in the day there would be fighters who did push-ups after the fight just to showthat "Oh, I’m not tired!" For some weird-ass reason, it came to my head there but I was like "no, no that's not me".But now I'm being called-out by guys like Robert Whittaker and uhm... Secret Juice, and then there's another guy, a French guy too... Imavov. The thing for that is that I'm flattered and Ilike it. These are really good fighters and competitors. I think especially that French kid. But my thing is, I'm in a place in my career where I just don't have to fight. You know, what do youdo for me? And don't get me wrong, because honestly, if I want to I will be the welterweight champion again, if I want to.I don't know if it's my next stop, it just depends on how I'm feeling. You know, I'm taking a little bit of time for myself because I think it's necesseary. I've dedicated my whole life since Iwas freaking 13 years old, just grinding. I have a daughter and a family, you know, that I'm taking care of. But I'm flattered because of all these guys calling me out, but the thing is, let's sayI do a fight at 185. Then what do you do for me? On the way up, I had to fight these guys because I wanted to get to the title. Why I accepted Khamzat was because that guy came into mydivision while I was at the top, and everyone started saying "Oh my God, this is the guy!" so having been in the division for a long time, I'm like, wait... do you guys realize that I'm stillfucking here? I'm the Boogeyman, I have always been and I still am!So there was just a thing there to where I wanted to fight him. Unfortunately, he couldn't get up to me fast enough to get that title shot. So I went in there, and sat with Hunter and Dana andI said "hey, give me Khamzat." And they were like "uhm... I don't know if that makse sense for us" and I said "give me that guy!" and they said "well, he's not fighting at welterweight anymore.He's moving up a weight and is already bulking up for that." So I said "I don't care, give him to me". At this point I'm asking to get it with a camp, you know, let me prepare. And you know,they weren't super interested in it. But then of course, last minute something happened with his fight. They knew who to call because they know I am that crazy guy who is willing to.I think he's a guy that's still learning. Learning on the job, and he's just magnified so much to where everyone is paying such close attention to where it's just hard. I think he could eventuallylearn how to pace himself to be that championship-level fighter. I think him and Izzy is an intriguing fight. It all depends on which version of both guys that shows up. Because we now haveseen, I guess a different version of Israel, in that last fight. And Khamzat's gonna do Khamzat. He's gonna come in there pedal to the metal off start, he's gonna get that takedown. Or attemptto get that takedown - speaking of freaking takedown, we're gonna talk about that. You know, he's gonna come in there and get the takedown and if you can survive, you might have a chance.But if you can't survive that, then I think that's where things just start to go wrong. And I think he's learning on the job, I think eventually he could turn into that championship-level fighter.Everything is biased though. I'm never gonna pick against Israel. I've always had faith in him. I think it doesn't go decision, so if Israel beats him it will be because he's finding those shots.To sting him - bing, bing, bing, bing. Because I think Khamzat is going to have a hard time with Israel's length. To fight someone that tall and sharp. Listen, I found him so I think just from that championship-level... just having that championship experience. And knowing that a fight builds over time, I think Israel can stop him.