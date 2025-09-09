K-1 MAX First Round Video Results

CaptainRomania
@Orange
Feb 17, 2024
276
414
There was. I sat through the entire thing by myself, as there was no PBP, or even a thread mentioning that it was upcoming, that I could find. This is the first mention I've seen about it here, save @Killer Kadoogan mentioned it in a thread last week. If Sherdog isn't talking about it, idk what K1 is doing to promote their product.Was there even a way to watch this outside Japan?
you're always the real MVP, i tend to tap out once it gets too late.

Side note, they had two K1 Hero*s rules bouts on the card, and are tinkering with the idea of bringing it back.
Side note, they had two K1 Hero*s rules bouts on the card, and are tinkering with the idea of bringing it back.
They've got work to do to get back to their former glory, but I was really entertained, and enjoyed that they are thinking about more MMA, too. I'm glad they've made it possible for foreigners to purchase, and that it's easy. I will probably watch the entire GP, look forward to more K1

the K1 MAX event was great though, excited for the next round 100%.
the K1 MAX event was great though, excited for the next round 100%.
not sure about the last decision though. haha.