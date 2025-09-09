K-1 MAX First Round Video Results

PrideNverDies said:
Was there even a way to watch this outside Japan?
Click to expand...
There was. I sat through the entire thing by myself, as there was no PBP, or even a thread mentioning that it was upcoming, that I could find. This is the first mention I've seen about it here, save @Killer Kadoogan mentioned it in a thread last week. If Sherdog isn't talking about it, idk what K1 is doing to promote their product.

Side note, they had two K1 Hero*s rules bouts on the card, and are tinkering with the idea of bringing it back.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
There was. I sat through the entire thing by myself, as there was no PBP, or even a thread mentioning that it was upcoming, that I could find. This is the first mention I've seen about it here, save @Killer Kadoogan mentioned it in a thread last week. If Sherdog isn't talking about it, idk what K1 is doing to promote their product.

Side note, they had two K1 Hero*s rules bouts on the card, and are tinkering with the idea of bringing it back.
Click to expand...
you're always the real MVP, i tend to tap out once it gets too late.

the K1 MAX event was great though, excited for the next round 100%.

not sure about the last decision though. haha.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
you're always the real MVP, i tend to tap out once it gets too late.

the K1 MAX event was great though, excited for the next round 100%.

not sure about the last decision though. haha.
Click to expand...
They've got work to do to get back to their former glory, but I was really entertained, and enjoyed that they are thinking about more MMA, too. I'm glad they've made it possible for foreigners to purchase, and that it's easy. I will probably watch the entire GP, look forward to more K1
 
Who are you guys picking to win? I've gotta go with Feng.
 
Yeah, Jonas Julio (Salsicha) was pretty impressive. He beat Feng by UD and then KO'd reserve fighter Aiulu in like 30 seconds and then in the final round he KO'd a battered Verdonk in round 1. He just towered over every other fighter and they all had problems dealing with his reach advantage. Verdonk scored an impressive KO over Koprivlenski, but took a lot of punishment in the fight as well as his first round fight. He looked beat by the time the final fight started.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,962
Messages
58,472,845
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top