Errol is whom I find to be the single most frustrating HW kickboxer (with Ignashov close 2nd).

Errol is a guy who on a given moment could beat anybody but often came up short whilst being ahead or landing great shots. I saw that in at least 6 of his fights. That though, is one part.

The other, his diet. Dear goodness if that man had kept in fight shape, I'm convinced he would have been a serious contender over years.