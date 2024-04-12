News K-1 Fighting Network Romania 2024

Replay Press Conference (in English language) by Warrior Code

gGW0Dl4.jpeg
 
Prospects to watch out

Mavrodin and Nechita 20, Cebuc and Alex Amariței 21, Lăpușneanu 29.

Valentin Mavrodin (DFS 70-kilogram Champion)

nkMHA1y.jpeg



Alin Nechita (Colosseum Heavyweight Champion)

xN0bNH8.jpeg



Marian Lăpușneanu (Senshi 70-kilogram Champion)

CokxJUQ.jpeg



Andreea Cebuc (2024 Wushu World Champion)

eRaFgKU.jpeg



Alex Amariței (Colosseum 77-kilogram Interim Champion)

JliJZxV.jpeg
 
The Bonecrusher is ready to throw bombs on June 7:




Here’s a video of what Errol Zimmerman had to say about his main-event spot:

 
Errol is whom I find to be the single most frustrating HW kickboxer (with Ignashov close 2nd).
Errol is a guy who on a given moment could beat anybody but often came up short whilst being ahead or landing great shots. I saw that in at least 6 of his fights. That though, is one part.
The other, his diet. Dear goodness if that man had kept in fight shape, I'm convinced he would have been a serious contender over years.
 
Idk if you ever saw Errol at Light heavy or Middleweight (not sure which weight it was) the guy looked insane at that weight. It is hard to believe this guy almost finished Young Badr once.
 
