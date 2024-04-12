The Bonecrusher is ready to throw bombs on June 7:
Here’s a video of what Errol Zimmerman had to say about his main-event spot:
Idk if you ever saw Errol at Light heavy or Middleweight (not sure which weight it was) the guy looked insane at that weight. It is hard to believe this guy almost finished Young Badr once.Errol is whom I find to be the single most frustrating HW kickboxer (with Ignashov close 2nd).
Errol is a guy who on a given moment could beat anybody but often came up short whilst being ahead or landing great shots. I saw that in at least 6 of his fights. That though, is one part.
The other, his diet. Dear goodness if that man had kept in fight shape, I'm convinced he would have been a serious contender over years.