Justin will never be the same again

tymikeson
Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
- Feb 20, 2005
I'm a fan of Gaethje, but after that extremely brutal ko after taking damage for 5 rounds he will not ever be the same, especially at 35 yo.
the way he fell as well... was very bad, almost with his head folding underneath the weight of his body.
this isnt the same as when a younger justin was stopped previously
