Justin will never be the same again

tymikeson

tymikeson

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Feb 20, 2005
Messages
829
Reaction score
2,488
I'm a fan of Gaethje, but after that extremely brutal ko after taking damage for 5 rounds he will not ever be the same, especially at 35 yo.


the way he fell as well... was very bad, almost with his head folding underneath the weight of his body.

this isnt the same as when a younger justin was stopped previously
 
Dare I say it but the Justin of old would have done a lot better in this fight. He became more cerebral after he got KO’d by poirier a while back and started to fight with a more tactical approach. Fighting with Ego and rushing in is risky and will get you punished but it also brings a lot of pressure and is a tool in itself that played better into Justin’s skills
 
Most of us were worried that Gaethje would 'Tony Ferguson' Max last night.

Instead, Justin might have been the one that got Fergusonned.

Nasty prolonged 5 round beatdown capped with a brutal one punch KO. At 35 years old, and after that, Justin might be done at the top level.

Get ready for Sherdog to cry when Paddy is tkoing Justin a year from now.
 
Yeah, I said it last night. Gaethje is 35 now and has absorbed a ton of damage in his career. That was probably the end of his prime.
 
Marko Polo said:
Dare I say it but the Justin of old would have done a lot better in this fight. He became more cerebral after he got KO’d by poirier a while back and started to fight with a more tactical approach. Fighting with Ego and rushing in is risky and will get you punished but it also brings a lot of pressure and is a tool in itself that played better into Justin’s skills
Click to expand...
By about halfway thru last night it became clear that the only path to victory for Justn was to forget everything and brawl.

That guy ain't there no more.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Yeah I feel he got Tony Ferguson'd
I hope he recovers though, would be sad to see him go on a downward spiral
Click to expand...
Idk if it was quite as bad as what he did to TFurg, but it is wild that a lot were expecting him to do the same to Max that he did to Tony, but Max kinda flipped the script. Respect to both, was a war.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Most of us were worried that Gaethje would 'Tony Ferguson' Max last night.

Instead, Justin might have been the one that got Fergusonned.

Nasty prolonged 5 round beatdown capped with a brutal one punch KO. At 35 years old, and after that, Justin might be done at the top level.

Get ready for Sherdog to cry when Paddy is tkoing Justin a year from now.
Click to expand...
FINALLY WE CAN STOP HEARING THIS BULL SH*t!!! I was one of the only people saying, "I'm picking Max bc I think he's too fast for Justin!" I was so tired of reading all these comments about how bad Justin is gonna beat him; Max is too small. And the one that got to me the most, "Look what Porier did to him!" I have been saying this since the second Porier fight; go back and watch the fight. Porier landed some really good shots on him in the 1st and 2nd round. but after that Max really started to put it together and was tagging Porier. He didn't have enough time to prepare for that. This time even the lead up to the fight, he looked so healthy and ready to go! I think its gonna be hard to drop down again but if he can, he's gonna be a lot for Topuria to handle

WAR MAX!!!!!!!
 
he appeared to be damaged goods as soon as the fight started......
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
Max Holloway + Justin Gaethje + Tony Ferguson = 3 sides of the same coin. Let me explain.
Replies
16
Views
717
VinceArch
VinceArch
big franklin
I have a lot of questions about the upcoming Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje fight..... (headstrong matchup)
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
TITS
TITS
big franklin
The problem with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson... (addressing the elephant in the room)
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,191
Messages
55,407,342
Members
174,762
Latest member
Mick Dojang

Share this page

Back
Top