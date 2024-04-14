Justin will never be the same again

OldBoy91 said: Most of us were worried that Gaethje would 'Tony Ferguson' Max last night.



Instead, Justin might have been the one that got Fergusonned.



Nasty prolonged 5 round beatdown capped with a brutal one punch KO. At 35 years old, and after that, Justin might be done at the top level.



Get ready for Sherdog to cry when Paddy is tkoing Justin a year from now. Click to expand...

FINALLY WE CAN STOP HEARING THIS BULL SH*t!!! I was one of the only people saying, "I'm picking Max bc I think he's too fast for Justin!" I was so tired of reading all these comments about how bad Justin is gonna beat him; Max is too small. And the one that got to me the most, "Look what Porier did to him!" I have been saying this since the second Porier fight; go back and watch the fight. Porier landed some really good shots on him in the 1st and 2nd round. but after that Max really started to put it together and was tagging Porier. He didn't have enough time to prepare for that. This time even the lead up to the fight, he looked so healthy and ready to go! I think its gonna be hard to drop down again but if he can, he's gonna be a lot for Topuria to handleWAR MAX!!!!!!!