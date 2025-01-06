Social Justin Trudeau likely to announce resignation

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
44,553
Reaction score
98,121
Sounds like the end has arrived for Canada's golden child. I assume most Canadians are happy about this.


OTTAWA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday.

The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. The source requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.
Sources told the Globe and Mail that they did not know definitely when Trudeau would announce his plans to leave but said they expect it would happen before an emergency meeting of Liberal legislators on Wednesday. An increasing number of Liberal parliamentarians, alarmed by a series of gloomy polls, have publicly urged Trudeau to quit.

The prime minister's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. The prime minister's regularly published schedule for Monday said he would participate virtually in a cabinet committee meeting on Canada-U.S. relations. It remains unclear whether Trudeau will leave immediately or stay on as prime minister until a new Liberal leader is selected, the Globe and Mail report added.
 
Last edited:
It would be nice to pick someone far less tyrannical this time.
 
Damn didn't know it was that bad in Canada.

carbon tax didn't go over too well I take it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cajun
Elections Trudeau Visits Trump
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
3K
Hannibal Lector
H
G
Elections Trudeau' Liberals loss second Liberal stronghold, in byelection loss
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Ruthless Ryan
Ruthless Ryan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,801
Messages
56,739,903
Members
175,383
Latest member
namdetnebuur

Share this page

Back
Top