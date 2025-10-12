Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are boinking?

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

An awful musician-astronaut is dating an awful human and politician.



www.israelhayom.com

Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry share intimate moment on yacht

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the bystander told Mail on Sunday on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
www.israelhayom.com www.israelhayom.com

www.dailymail.co.uk

Eye-popping pictures prove Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ARE a couple

It's official! After months of feverish romance rumours, the Daily Mail can reveal that pop star Katy Perry is definitely dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Trudeau: On August 2, 2023, Trudeau announced he and Grégoire had separated.

Google: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship ended in June 2025

Maybe Legolas can go gangsta on the couple.
3t0QzMI.gif
 
Her lyrics "You, PMS, like a bitch, I would know" is about Justin Trudeau

Justin's dad must be rolling over in his grave because Fidel Castro would never get into a relationship with a past her prime bimbo like Katy Perry
 
what's that communist freak doing with women??? shouldn't he be spending every waking moment sucking off hamas leaders and first nations chiefs?
 
Dude served his country as leader for close to a decade. Plus more as an MP. He’s retired for now and can enjoy life.

She’s a successful music and tv star and astronaut.

Seems like a good match. I wish them good luck, but of course the haters will have something negative to say. I just don’t see how it works out logistically.
 
