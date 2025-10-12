SSgt Dickweed
An awful musician-astronaut is dating an awful human and politician.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Justin_Trudeau: On August 2, 2023, Trudeau announced he and Grégoire had separated.
Google: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship ended in June 2025
Maybe Legolas can go gangsta on the couple.
Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry share intimate moment on yacht
“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” the bystander told Mail on Sunday on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau.
www.israelhayom.com
Eye-popping pictures prove Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ARE a couple
It's official! After months of feverish romance rumours, the Daily Mail can reveal that pop star Katy Perry is definitely dating former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.
www.dailymail.co.uk
Maybe Legolas can go gangsta on the couple.