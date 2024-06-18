Justin Timberlake has been arrested for "driving while intoxicated", authorities have said.



The SexyBack singer had been in Long Island, New York, reportedly having dinner with friends, when he left the restaurant and was pulled over.



The 43-year-old, who is often referred to as the "Prince of Pop", was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday in Sag Harbor, at the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney's office.