News Justin Timberlake arrested for DUI

Justin Timberlake arrested for 'driving while intoxicated'

Pop star Timberlake, 43, was arrested early on Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on Long Island, New York, authorities said.
Justin Timberlake has been arrested for "driving while intoxicated", authorities have said.

The SexyBack singer had been in Long Island, New York, reportedly having dinner with friends, when he left the restaurant and was pulled over.

The 43-year-old, who is often referred to as the "Prince of Pop", was expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday in Sag Harbor, at the eastern end of Long Island, according to a statement from the Suffolk County district attorney's office.
This is just going to make his base that much stronger…
 
43 is a little old to be that dumb.

Sag Harbour is wealthy as fuck-ville.
You'd think they would have Uber in wealthy as fuck ville or at least limos.

This dumbass could easily afford a fucking f/t chauffer
 
I think there's more to this story than you think......
 
Usually that's the way it goes.

There is a saying "don't break the law while you are breaking the law."

It's usually the 2nd thing that gets ya.

Passed out from prescription pill abuse or something along those lines is where I'd place my bet if we were offered a decent money line.
 
16b8ea2778b4046617684478c797f890.jpg
 
He might be back on the coke and hookers.....
 
Seriously though,

If the E! Network doesn’t capitalize on this moment by putting together a celebrity rehab series involving a group session with Justin and Brittny, right now.

This moment will not last long..,
 
Yup. People forget that when you drink past moderation all your critical thinking skills go out the window.
 
