News Justin Tafa vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima OFF UFC 298. UPDATE: Junior Tafa steps in

de lima was going to destroy plump boy tafa, shame
 
Psychojoe86 said:
Idk when the injury was, but he should still get his show money though right?
I mean, I wouldn’t expect it?
He didn’t fufill his contractually obligated job.
You don’t do the work you don’t get paid.

Also making it to weigh ins and then disclosing an injury is pretty suspect that it was something they were previously aware of. Barring a freak accident the night before of course.
 
De Lima laid an egg against Lewis but he’s become a good HW with some actual skills and Tafa can crack so it actually wasn’t a horrible Hw fight so it’s a shame it’s canceled.
 
Vulve said:
de lima was going to destroy plump boy tafa, shame
If anything he would've tried to blanket him. Doubt he would've been keen on striking with Tafa after he got his jaw rearranged by Lewis.
 
Honestly they should start opening up bets on which fight won't make it to the actual event, guaranteed like 2 fighters minimum no making it nowadays
 
These things happen in MMA, it's the best
 
