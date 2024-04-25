Media Justin Gaethje "Will Be 6 Months, At LEAST, Before Taking Any Shots"

filthybliss said:
yeah that loss put him back 2 wins to get a title shot again
Click to expand...
Maybe not. People thought the same about Poirier when Justin KO'd him but now look at the scene. Plus nobody is really making waves coming up through LW. Him and Charles are in the same boat, maybe make that rematch early next year.
 
f9d5ab6b-a5bf-4747-9280-3457743ef5ba_text.gif
 
Holloway supposedly doesn't spar anymore so gaethje won't have to worry about not sparring for 6 months.
 
If he wants to continue fighting, he should take one year off. Freddie Roach took Manny out for a year after his Ko loss to Marquez.
 
Domitian said:
Maybe not. People thought the same about Poirier when Justin KO'd him but now look at the scene. Plus nobody is really making waves coming up through LW. Him and Charles are in the same boat, maybe make that rematch early next year.
Click to expand...
good point. but then again, 6 months is a tonuva time for some youngsters to make a name for themselves in a division.
 
MaulingMyClown said:
Didn't say anything about not training...taking any shots I would beleive is just sparring.
Click to expand...
Possibly, but losing half a year at age 35 in lightweight is almost fatal especially in a deep division.
I think he should be calling for an Charles rematch as a title eliminator asap when he's ready.
 
this is what happens when you pay people 2m per fight, the goof warned you about this
 
filthybliss said:
good point. but then again, 6 months is a tonuva time for some youngsters to make a name for themselves in a division.
Click to expand...

Not looking great


Arman Tsarukyan		Rank increased by 3
2Charles OliveiraRank decreased by 1
3Justin GaethjeRank decreased by 1
4Dustin PoirierRank decreased by 1
5Mateusz Gamrot
6Beneil DariushRank increased by 1
7Michael ChandlerRank decreased by 1
8Rafael Fiziev
9Max HollowayNR
10Renato MoicanoRank increased by 3
11Dan HookerRank decreased by 2
12Jalin TurnerRank decreased by 2
13Benoît Saint DenisRank decreased by 2
14Rafael Dos AnjosRank decreased by 2
15Bobby Green


Gamrot and Fiziev were two guys people were thinking of but they have kind of showed their ceiling imo already and Fiziev is still out from an injury too right

BSD just got stopped but he could have potential to win two quick ones in brutal fashion and be right there but other than that it's just old dudes or dudes nowhere near the Islam level
 
usernamee said:
Not looking great


Gamrot and Fiziev were two guys people were thinking of but they have kind of showed their ceiling imo already and Fiziev is still out from an injury too right

BSD just got stopped but he could have potential to win two quick ones in brutal fashion and be right there but other than that it's just old dudes or dudes nowhere near the Islam level
Click to expand...

I think it's moreso his age for me, he's already 35 in lightweight which is old for that weight and he got starched and ran through the whole fight.
We all saw what happened to Tony.
 
Black9 said:
I think it's moreso his age for me, he's already 35 in lightweight which is old for that weight and he got starched and ran through the whole fight.
We all saw what happened to Tony.
Click to expand...

Age and surprisingly poor TDD, maybe even sketchy BJJ

I just wanted to show with my post that there really aren't any youngsters in the top 15 with that much potential so I wouldn't say 6 months would be a ton of time for something exciting to pop up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,012
Messages
55,461,075
Members
174,787
Latest member
Santos FC 1912

Share this page

Back
Top