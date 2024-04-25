Maybe not. People thought the same about Poirier when Justin KO'd him but now look at the scene. Plus nobody is really making waves coming up through LW. Him and Charles are in the same boat, maybe make that rematch early next year.yeah that loss put him back 2 wins to get a title shot again
Work on his wrestling and jiu jitsu.I wonder if he can work anywhere in the meantime. Maybe Stipe can get him in at the fire department
Possibly, but losing half a year at age 35 in lightweight is almost fatal especially in a deep division.Didn't say anything about not training...taking any shots I would beleive is just sparring.
good point. but then again, 6 months is a tonuva time for some youngsters to make a name for themselves in a division.
Arman Tsarukyan
|Rank increased by 3
|2
|Charles Oliveira
|Rank decreased by 1
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|Rank decreased by 1
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|Rank decreased by 1
|5
|Mateusz Gamrot
|6
|Beneil Dariush
|Rank increased by 1
|7
|Michael Chandler
|Rank decreased by 1
|8
|Rafael Fiziev
|9
|Max Holloway
|NR
|10
|Renato Moicano
|Rank increased by 3
|11
|Dan Hooker
|Rank decreased by 2
|12
|Jalin Turner
|Rank decreased by 2
|13
|Benoît Saint Denis
|Rank decreased by 2
|14
|Rafael Dos Anjos
|Rank decreased by 2
|15
|Bobby Green
Not looking great
Gamrot and Fiziev were two guys people were thinking of but they have kind of showed their ceiling imo already and Fiziev is still out from an injury too right
BSD just got stopped but he could have potential to win two quick ones in brutal fashion and be right there but other than that it's just old dudes or dudes nowhere near the Islam level
I think it's moreso his age for me, he's already 35 in lightweight which is old for that weight and he got starched and ran through the whole fight.
We all saw what happened to Tony.