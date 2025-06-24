Media Justin Gaethje says he has no plans to fight anyone but the winner of Topuria vs Oliveira

I also learned today Justin never wraps his hands when he fights. He might be the only guy in the UFC that doesnt.


Edit: I learned nothing it wasn't Gaethje it was Pyfer
 
Last edited:
Let him fight BJ Penn for access to the imposter mom's house. The winner gets to fight the fat guy in the bar in Hawaii
 
GoodBadHBK said:
I also learned today Justin never wraps his hands when he fights. He might be the only guy in the UFC that doesnt.
That's obviously not correct

images%2FImagnImages%2Fmmsport%2Fmma_knockout%2F01jn69ggwjapw5g1epkn.jpg
 
GoodBadHBK said:
It was what TJ and Luke were saying on Rampages podcast. I just took their word for it.
They were probably just joking. I believe the UFC handles fighter wraps and there is absolutely no benefit to not wrapping your hands, unless you think hand fractures are bad ass.
 
Söze Aldo said:
They were probably just joking. I believe the UFC handles fighter wraps and there is absolutely no benefit to not wrapping your hands, unless you think had breaks are bad ass.
No they weren't joking at all. Let me find the video.

Oof I'm an idiot they were talking about Pfyer not Gaethje.
 
