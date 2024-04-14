Justin Gaethje proving that life sucks at 35 and onwards

Sucks to get your nose broke with 1 second left in the first round. Changed the whole fight. Biggest mistake Gaethje could have made early.



The two bad eye pokes didn't help get him back on track in the 2nd.



His mouth was wide open for the KO because of his nose.



Mad props to Max though, he could have danced the last 10 seconds away and won a wide unanimous decision, his only chance to lose was a wild KO loss but instead he created a moment.