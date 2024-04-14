Justin Gaethje proving that life sucks at 35 and onwards

Mystic Mac Miller
Brrrooo....
Life sucks after 35
Brrrooo....
Nah he's had 2 cracks at the title, he's had his opportunities.Justin's career summary:
2 steps forward 1 step back...
Rinse repeat....
The eye pokes were shitty, but they didn't seem to affect him very much. He was adamant he was fine almost instantly. Stop trying to make a big deal out of it, it had no major bearing on the fightLet’s add a little context: He got slept because he was mouth breathing with that jaw wide open.
Lost the fight fair and square, but there were a few breaks that went towards Holloway. The broken nose was a game changer
Yeah that kick prob had the biggest effect on the overall outcome of the fight, aside from the actual murder at the endIdk man taking hard eye pokes to each eye can compromise a fight but it’s Gathjes fault for not taking adequate time. Regardless what I think completely altered the fight was Gaethje running into that kick nose first when he was doing great in round one and Whitman told him not to rush in and give Max a chance to counter.
