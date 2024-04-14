Justin Gaethje proving that life sucks at 35 and onwards

Sucks to get your nose broke with 1 second left in the first round. Changed the whole fight. Biggest mistake Gaethje could have made early.

The two bad eye pokes didn't help get him back on track in the 2nd.

His mouth was wide open for the KO because of his nose.

Mad props to Max though, he could have danced the last 10 seconds away and won a wide unanimous decision, his only chance to lose was a wild KO loss but instead he created a moment.
 
Let’s add a little context: He got slept because he was mouth breathing with that jaw wide open.


Lost the fight fair and square, but there were a few breaks that went towards Holloway. The broken nose was a game changer
 
Truth. Gets even worse after 40. Not talking about fighting, shit just gets super boring.
 
Skill for skill Max has ALWAYS been better than JG.

What we saw tonight is Max executing a perfect game plan against a guy who has mid fight IQ.

Max is one of the great fighters of this generation. He'll be remembered for decades. Justin is a solidly top 10 fighter who got too many title shots.
 
The eye pokes were shitty, but they didn't seem to affect him very much. He was adamant he was fine almost instantly. Stop trying to make a big deal out of it, it had no major bearing on the fight
 
Idk man taking hard eye pokes to each eye can compromise a fight but it’s Gathjes fault for not taking adequate time. Regardless what I think completely altered the fight was Gaethje running into that kick nose first when he was doing great in round one and Whitman told him not to rush in and give Max a chance to counter.
 
Yeah that kick prob had the biggest effect on the overall outcome of the fight, aside from the actual murder at the end
 
Even then if you notice Gaethjes mouth was wide open during that last exchange. Courtesy of him mouth breathing due to that nose.

Din Thomas even commented that Gaethjes jaw would be more susceptible.
 
