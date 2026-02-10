TCE
Justin Gaethje put on a dominant performance to shut down Paddy Pimblett to become a two-time interim lightweight champion in the UFC 324 main event.
But despite the odds saying Pimblett was heavily favored to win, the 37-year-old bonus winning machine had no intention of laying down and playing dead in the fight. Again and again, Gaethje marched Pimblett down, battered him with punches and left the Scouser bruised, cut up and bloodied by the end of the five-round battle.
Discussing the fight with former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, Gaethje explained how his aggression and circular movement prevented Pimblett from doing much of anything to him, especially on the rare occasions he tried to throw a kick.
“I’m just consistently moving [around him] so how’s he going to shoot?” Gaethje said about Pimblett’s lack of takedown attempts. “He was kicking me but he kicked like a bitch so I walked through that. Once I figured I could walk through it, then it was money.”
Gaethje did give Pimblett credit for his offensive abilities in certain positions, which is why he didn’t want to allow him much space to work. Instead, Gaethje was constantly closing the distance, throwing heavy combinations that forced Pimblett to fight backwards without any real counters to that game plan.
“He’s crafty as f*ck,” Gaethje said. “If I sit out here [on the outside] and fight him the whole time, it’s a terrible way to fight him. He’s going to be flashy and he’s going to win.”
As far as grappling goes, Gaethje actually did manage to snatch a couple of front headlocks that dragged Pimblett down to the canvas but he had no intention of using that as one of his primary weapons.
In fact, Gaethje openly admits that his background as an All-American wrestler does come in handy from time to time but don’t expect him to get a takedown and shred an opponent’s defense in an attempt to lock on a fight ending submission.
