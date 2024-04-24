Substance Abuse
Justin Gaethje stopped by the Dan LeBeTard Show's MMA Hangout to answer some questions about his UFC 300 fight with Max Holloway.
Gaethje's Thoughts About Fight Week:
The Fight Itself:
Max's Ability Versus His Perception of Him Before the Fight:
About Leg Kicks He Landed on Holloway:
His Thoughts on the First Round:
On His Fight Cardio:
On the Eye Pokes/Fight Awareness:
On the Infamous Last Ten Seconds:
It goes by so fast - training camp two three times a day - and it's regimented. When fight week hits on Tuesday, everything moves even quicker between all the media, weight cuts. Before you know it the fights there, it flies by again and then it's over. It's hard to take in. You're on autopilot for media, the same for the weight cut and then you just try to be perfect for a very small period of time [in the fight].
He was excited to be in there. He feels like it's a momentum thing after catching that kick. Max caught momentum and kept it to the end of the fight. Max was really good. He was surprised by how patient he was and that he couldn't pull him into more of a fight, which threw things off for Justin.
He thought Max would be slower. Great movement which was unexpected. Really fast. Gaethje expected a war and got something different which is a testament to Holloway's Gameplan. He was waiting outside and hoping to catch him coming in, which is what he thought would happen. Instead, he stayed back and was fast on his entries and exits.
The kicks caused Max to switch stances, possibly change tactics. He thinks in the third or fourth round, when he switched to a [primal] style which would provoke more exchanges, he found more success. What Max did was something that both he and his corner weren't ready for. It was damn good.
He hasn't watched the whole fight. Before the nose kick, Max caught him with a good uppercut that gave him a good buzz. He got kicked. He realized he was bleeding, and neither of his coaches knew what had happened. They were working their way into the cage, gathering their things. He was feeling the bridge of his nose to see how crooked it was. It was the first nose break he's ever had in a fight. It hurt like hell.
Nose break didn't effect his cardio. He felt good in there. They work so hard in camp to be ready cardio wise. Felt that Max being more patient prevented Justin from being tired. Justin felt fresh going into the fifth round. The fight was different than anything he had experienced.
No excuses. It's a roll of the dice and things happen. The biggest mistake he made was not realizing throughout the camp how much danger he was in fighting Max. It isn't that he didn't give Max respect, it's just that he didn't think he would ever fight Max. It isn't that he didn't want to hurt him. It was just a different lead up to the fight.
He wasn't surprised by it. When Max pointed to the center of the cage, Justin thought, "Of Course", and jogged to the middle. It's two guys who are absolute competitors who have been doing it for so long that there was really no other option. There is no way he isn't going to accept that challenge. He felt like he was losing going into that moment so he felt they were both fighting for everything. But you don't think about the scorecards when someone points to the ground. We both want to finish the same way, which is by making a statement and avoiding the scorecards.
