Rumored Justin Gaethje may retire if UFC doesn't let him fight for the title next after Topuria vs Oliveira

Justin is a super exciting fighter, but he's already got two title shots. He needs to climb back up the rankings. Beating Fiziev the second time does not make him the number 1 contender
 
You’re on a 1 fight win streak against a short notice opponent that you already beat after getting faceplanted 1 fight prior. He’s already gotten two shots. I like Gaethje as much as anybody else but pretending he’s somehow getting the shaft here is silly.
 
Well bye…
No one likes a crybaby Justin, this is the fight game.

I get where his frustration is coming from, but from a guy like Gaethje he should just take another fight, your last win was against a short notice replacement.
Because bitching about it doesn’t look great.
 
Justin is a super exciting fighter, but he's already got two title shots. He needs to climb back up the rankings. Beating Fiziev the second time does not make him the number 1 contender
Charles has had 3 vacant title shots, it's kinda bullshit he gets one with a win over chandler tbh fiziev is a better win. he even has a weight miss in a title fight too. Charles has always gotten SUPER favourable treatment by the UFC I kinda get it, he's a company man but so is gaethje. Gaethje got screwed when dustin got the shot that should have been his.
 
He was the no 1 contender prior to the Max fight. I guess that's where he is coming from. Obviously things have moved on since then. Id rather see Max in a title fight if he manages to overcme Poirier.
 
Can’t give title shots to the same 3 dudes over and over again. Or maybe they can…when the beat dudes rising the ranks.

Really Arman would have been nice for a change to the title scene.
Imagine Paddy could be in the hunt with 1 or 2 big wins. Would at least shake up the place.
 
LOL. Arman is the only number 1 contender.

Oliveira got a gift.. and Justin should fight one more after getting toyed by Max and beating Fiziev.
 
