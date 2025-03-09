  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Justin Gaethje Maintains Championship Aspirations Following UFC 313 Triumph

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
104,105
Reaction score
181,818
2204063889_large_cropped.jpg

Justin Gaethje hopes the third time’s the charm when it comes to the UFC lightweight title.



https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/J...-Aspirations-Following-UFC-313-Triumph-196360 45 - Vyron Phillips v. Justin Schmit

After a brutal knockout loss to Max Holloway last April, “The Highlight” returned to the win column with a hard-fought unanimous decision triumph over Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 313 co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. It was Gaethje’s second victory over Fiziev, who stepped in on short notice after Dan Hooker withdrew from the event with a broken hand.

Gaethje is a fan favorite and one of the promotion’s most notorious action fighters, so he won’t be lacking for options when it comes to his next bout. At Saturday’s post-fight press conference, Gaethje made it clear where his ambitions lie.

“I want to fight for the belt, obviously,” Gaethje said. “That’s a much different matchup than the one I just had. They tried to give me a doughnut. I took a bite, but I’ve got to get back to running if I’m going to fight [Islam] Makahchev.”

Gaethje has won three of his last four UFC outings, and it could work in his favor that he’s an opponent that Makhachev has not yet faced at 155 pounds. The former World Series of Fighting title holder has fought for the lightweight title on two previous occasions, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov via second-round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020 and losing to Charles Oliveira via first-round submission at UFC 274 in May 2022.

While it’s unclear if the victory over Fiziev is enough to propel Gaethje to No. 1 contender status, he did shoot down the possibility of one alternative: a trilogy against Dustin Poirier. Gaethje suffered a fourth-round TKO loss to “The Diamond” in their first meeting at UFC on Fox 29 but exacted his revenge in the rematch, capturing the BMF crown with a head-kick knockout at UFC 291.

“I’ve stated many times that I don’t think that either one of our families deserve that,” Gaethje said. “We’re 1-1. I’m OK with it. If he’s OK with it, then no. I think we’re contenders, but if we beat other people. If I beat him, I don’t think either one of us would be considered a contender.”



@HHJ @fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
I am STUNNED that he still fights as destructive as this and doesn’t have a glass jaw yet. No offense but he’s taken enough shots to be eating through a tube. He still fights like a top 3-5 guy after all these years though, chin of steel and quick and powerful hands.
 
Justin has like a 5% chance vs Islam, luckily for him though Islam wants to move up. I think he matches up ok with Arman, Charles, and Topuria. He'll never be a long-reigning champ but it's possible he can snag the belt.
 
It would be funny if he goes on the exact same run as the last time. Fight Dustin next and KO him again, and this time avoid Max and go for the title.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cheese_&_mma_lover
It shoulda been Ruffy vs Gaethje
2
Replies
30
Views
413
andgonsil
andgonsil
D
UFC 313 underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
35
Views
432
TheTickG
TheTickG
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 313: 3.8 11:30pm ET Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev
Replies
11
Views
180
Krixes
Krixes
TCE
Media Justin Gaethje states retirement condition: ‘If I ever go to sleep like I just went to sleep [against Max], I’m done’
2 3 4
Replies
64
Views
3K
Edward Henry Greb
Edward Henry Greb
Black9
Media Justin Gaethje: I WANT Oliviera/Dustin/Max NEXT - Wants Return @ UFC 313
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
Superior
Superior

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,076
Messages
57,005,160
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top