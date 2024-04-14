Justin Gaethje Low Fight IQ

AldoStillGoat
He's gotta have some of the lowest fight IQ I've ever witnessed. Why did he let Max draw him into standing and banging the last ten seconds when he's tired as f and got pieced up all fight with a broken nose?
The chances of him winning the fight at that point were almost nil so going for broke in that situation was a bad idea. Now he won't be able to take a punch the same way.
SMH
Gangsta way to go out tho.
