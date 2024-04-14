Justin Gaethje Low Fight IQ

Sean_wongster_wongmastter said: You must hate Gaethje or something. He was tired, broken nose, and half way to lala land when he was exchanging. He wasn't hurting anyone at that point. He didn't even have power in his punches anymore.



No I don't hate Gaethje. That was his last chance though of winning the fight, and I saw it to where Gaethje was still dangerous, he got that brief knockdown in the 4th, and at any moment could do that again. That last exchange was it, it was 50-50. The last 10 seconds was the epitome of old MMA, of really throwing it down. It was gracoius of Max to allow that opportunity. He had no reason to. He is a beast. Amazing fight.