Justin Gaethje Low Fight IQ

He's gotta have some of the lowest fight IQ I've ever witnessed. Why did he let Max draw him into standing and banging the last ten seconds when he's tired as f and got pieced up all fight with a broken nose?

The chances of him winning the fight at that point were almost nil so going for broke in that situation was a bad idea. Now he won't be able to take a punch the same way.

SMH

Gangsta way to go out tho.
 
It was his only chance of winning at that point. It was go for it or lose a decision. You could argue Max is the one that showed low IQ by risking everything in a fight he was already winning. But of course after that highlight he looks like a genius.
 
' Controled Chaos ' ends when you are losing the BMF title and your oponent dare you to throw ten seconds away from the end of the fight.
 
i saw it completely opposite, that was his last and most greatest chance of landing a last minute hail mary shot. it was gracious of max, and all of the pressure was on max. gaethje knew he was down, knew that was it, knew he had to land. gaethje was more dangerous at that moment. max did the unthinkable and won. that moment will forever be talked about going forward. an absolute legendary moment.
 
Ok but those are different fights where him going for broke could actually yield benefit and he would be at full strength

A win isn’t worth ruining your ability to take a punch
 
You must hate Gaethje or something. He was tired, broken nose, and half way to lala land when he was exchanging. He wasn't hurting anyone at that point. He didn't even have power in his punches anymore.

That last 10 seconds was him committing career suicide.
 
Kind of ironic that he just got Kamaru Usman'ed, who happens to be his training partner, at the same age.
 
Max played on Justin's ego and it worked. Max knew he was sharper and more composed in the pocket than Justin, but also realized Justin's only way to win was to slug it out. Justin, as the highlight and human car crash, obliged. Simple.
 
No I don't hate Gaethje. That was his last chance though of winning the fight, and I saw it to where Gaethje was still dangerous, he got that brief knockdown in the 4th, and at any moment could do that again. That last exchange was it, it was 50-50. The last 10 seconds was the epitome of old MMA, of really throwing it down. It was gracoius of Max to allow that opportunity. He had no reason to. He is a beast. Amazing fight.
 
Because it was his ONLY chance to win the fight.

Stupid question dude.
 
Justin took a lot of damage in the fight both legally and illegally. Max hurt him badly with strikes to the head and body. Max also damaged his vision with two separate illegal eye-pokes to both of Justin’s eyes. I’m sure Justin wasn’t thinking clearly in that moment.
 
i mean he was loosing the fight and his best chance was to catch max in those final seconds....plus max not known to have 1 shot power so why the fuck not....
 
