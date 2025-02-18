  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Justin Gaethje: Islam Makhachev Better Matchup Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,724
Reaction score
177,172
hrrqyxrykyltp93s52s4.jpg

Justin Gaethje says Khabib is the toughest opponent he’s ever faced, and his dream fight is against Islam Makhachev 👀

“[Islam] is the champ, and I do believe that is a better matchup for me than Khabib.”




🎥 @Justin_Gaethje #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/NvMALCtqE4


— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 17, 2025
Click to expand...
www.sherdog.com

Justin Gaethje: Islam Makhachev Better Matchup Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

While both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev rank among the best fighters in MMA history, Justin Gaethje believes he has a better chance of beating the current UFC lightweight champion
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

While both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev rank among the best fighters in MMA history, Justin Gaethje believes he has a better chance of beating the current UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje suffered a failed lightweight title bid against Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 254 in 2020. During a recent Q&A session posted on his YouTube channel, “The Highlight” named Nurmagomedov as his toughest test ever. According to Gaethje, he probably couldn’t have beaten “Eagle” at UFC 254 even if he had performed better.

Nurmagomedov retired after UFC 254, citing the demise of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Makhachev, soon took over as the lightweight champ and continues to rule the division. With Gaethje potentially nearing the end of his career, a title shot against Makhachev is a dream for the former interim champ. Gaethje also believes he could fare better against Makhachev than he ever would against Nurmagomedov.

“I think Khabib was the one who I felt, even if I performed better, I’m not sure that I could have beat him on that night specifically,” Gaethje said. “So that night that I fought Khabib, I would say that he was my toughest opponent to date… I want to fight Makhachev. He’s the champ, and I do believe that that is a better matchup for me than Khabib. But he’s good.”

Gaethje is coming off an iconic BMF title loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024 that saw a two-fight winning streak snapped. The fan favorite is now set to clash with Dan Hooker in a striker’s delight at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t lost since 2015 and has defended his lightweight title four times.




@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Well Islam will stand up him more than Khabib (which isnt the smart thing to do, even if you can)
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
hrrqyxrykyltp93s52s4.jpg


www.sherdog.com

Justin Gaethje: Islam Makhachev Better Matchup Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

While both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev rank among the best fighters in MMA history, Justin Gaethje believes he has a better chance of beating the current UFC lightweight champion
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

While both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev rank among the best fighters in MMA history, Justin Gaethje believes he has a better chance of beating the current UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje suffered a failed lightweight title bid against Nurmagomedov via submission at UFC 254 in 2020. During a recent Q&A session posted on his YouTube channel, “The Highlight” named Nurmagomedov as his toughest test ever. According to Gaethje, he probably couldn’t have beaten “Eagle” at UFC 254 even if he had performed better.

Nurmagomedov retired after UFC 254, citing the demise of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Makhachev, soon took over as the lightweight champ and continues to rule the division. With Gaethje potentially nearing the end of his career, a title shot against Makhachev is a dream for the former interim champ. Gaethje also believes he could fare better against Makhachev than he ever would against Nurmagomedov.

“I think Khabib was the one who I felt, even if I performed better, I’m not sure that I could have beat him on that night specifically,” Gaethje said. “So that night that I fought Khabib, I would say that he was my toughest opponent to date… I want to fight Makhachev. He’s the champ, and I do believe that that is a better matchup for me than Khabib. But he’s good.”

Gaethje is coming off an iconic BMF title loss against Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024 that saw a two-fight winning streak snapped. The fan favorite is now set to clash with Dan Hooker in a striker’s delight at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Makhachev hasn’t lost since 2015 and has defended his lightweight title four times.




@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

He's only saying that because he hasn't been submitted by Islam yet
 
Geathje was crap agains khabib and he would be crap against Islam. He is a brawler and that is it. He folded so easily against khabib. Where was his great wrestling prowess in that fight?
 
Great run as a top 5 guy, but time to move on really.

Was outclassed, largely, against the true elite.
 
Yes, Islam is a better matchup; no, Justin doesn't have a decent chance of winning (only a remote one).
 
Not interested in the fight, gaethje got outclassed by holloway and finished in 1 round by charles, it would be hard to sell gaethje as a tough fight for Islam
 
He's not wrong. I wouldn't favor him against Islam either, but he at least has a shot there. It's only a matter of time before Islam's vulnerability in the pocket catches up with him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Media Islam on Usman Nurmagomodev joining UFC LW division this year
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Nausicaa
N

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,640
Messages
56,912,691
Members
175,455
Latest member
the.canadian.grizzly

Share this page

Back
Top