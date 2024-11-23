Justin wants a return at UFC 313 after a long layoff
Who do you guys think he should fight?
Gaethje vs BSD sounds like money tbh
Hooker vs. Gaethje is the best option out of those listed. No need for another rematch, and volk isn't fighting at LW next.
These constant rematches are getting annoying. LW used to be the most stacked.
There's one option missing, why not give Moicano a chance? I know he's ranked 10th, but it would sell loads as a third fight on a PPV or main event of a FN. Get Paddy in with Dariush or Dan Hooker.Eventually if Gaethje is still around in a year or two but not next that's for sure. BSD has gotten whooped 2x in a row, he needs a step down in competition.
Rattle in some new contenders.
