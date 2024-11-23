  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Justin Gaethje: I WANT Oliviera/Dustin/Max NEXT - Wants Return @ UFC 313

Lots of rematches. Give him Charles though.
 
great, the same dudes will keep fighting the same dudes forever and the division will stay stagnant forever

this lw division meme has to end
 
Black9 said:
Justin wants a return at UFC 313 after a long layoff

Who do you guys think he should fight?
Some up and comer at this point.
Everyone else is geriatric.
What happens if he fights fresh blood instead?
 
Poirier trilogy or Hooker are the only options there that make sense, lol at thinking he could get a Max rematch already.
 
I'm legit worried about his long-term health but the Porier trilogy match makes the most sense
 
Volk is the only one I’d be interested in seeing, but can understand why Volk would want to fight a contender since he’s still in the picture for a title shot if he wins 1 or 2 against top competition.


Meh, who am I kidding, Gaethje could fight a box of doughnuts and it’d still be must see TV.
 
Hooker vs. Gaethje is the best option out of those listed. No need for another rematch, and volk isn't fighting at LW next.
 
These constant rematches are getting annoying. LW used to be the most stacked.
 
MEAN357 said:
Gaethje vs BSD sounds like money tbh
Eventually if Gaethje is still around in a year or two but not next that's for sure. BSD has gotten whooped 2x in a row, he needs a step down in competition.
 
fortheo said:
Hooker vs. Gaethje is the best option out of those listed. No need for another rematch, and volk isn't fighting at LW next.
Wreckless said:
These constant rematches are getting annoying. LW used to be the most stacked.
svmr_db said:
Eventually if Gaethje is still around in a year or two but not next that's for sure. BSD has gotten whooped 2x in a row, he needs a step down in competition.
There's one option missing, why not give Moicano a chance? I know he's ranked 10th, but it would sell loads as a third fight on a PPV or main event of a FN. Get Paddy in with Dariush or Dan Hooker.

Rattle in some new contenders.
 
Rather a fresh fight. Why not Hooker vs Justin? Could do Renato/Paddy, maybe Chandler vs BSD or Fiziev. Enough of the same Dustin/Justin, Charles, Chandler shit.
 
Black9 said:
There's one option missing, why not give Moicano a chance? I know he's ranked 10th, but it would sell loads as a third fight on a PPV or main event of a FN. Get Paddy in with Dariush or Dan Hooker.

Rattle in some new contenders.
Wouldnt mind Renato getting in the mix with guys like Justin, Chandler, Dustin etc but they probably will pull the trigger on the Paddy/Renato fight for that UK I assume.

But theres a ton of ways they can go.
 
Black9 said:
There's one option missing, why not give Moicano a chance? I know he's ranked 10th, but it would sell loads as a third fight on a PPV or main event of a FN. Get Paddy in with Dariush or Dan Hooker.

Rattle in some new contenders.
I've been calling for Moicano to fight a higher ranked guy for a while now, but he seems content fighting guys like pady pimblett. It's a real shame, because I honestly think he could be one big win away from being in the title picture.
 
Latest posts

