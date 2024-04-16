Justin doesn't get his nose broken. How does the fight go?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
It's interesting because even Max said he was almost glad he caught Justin with the spin kick and broke his nose as that was the perfect start for him.
Suppose that spin kick didn't land, would the result been the same? More competitive?
Gotta say tho. Having a broken nose and standing with Max is a fucking nightmares. Justin is tough AF.
