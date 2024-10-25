Justin Bieber - BILLBOARD #8 Popstar of the 21st Century.

Dogpound2020
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2023
- Messages
- 649
- Reaction score
- 615
Billboards been doing a countdown of the top pop stars from the year 2001 - now.
Eminem, Shakira, Katy Perry, BTS, Usher, Justin Timberlake were ranked behind him. I’m guessing Beyoncé and JLO are up next?
Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: No. 8 — Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is one of our Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century thanks to him creating a new 21st century path to pop superstardom.
www.billboard.com
Eminem, Shakira, Katy Perry, BTS, Usher, Justin Timberlake were ranked behind him. I’m guessing Beyoncé and JLO are up next?