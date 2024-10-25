Justin Bieber - BILLBOARD #8 Popstar of the 21st Century.

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 24, 2023
Messages
649
Reaction score
615
Billboards been doing a countdown of the top pop stars from the year 2001 - now.

www.billboard.com

Billboard’s Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century: No. 8 — Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is one of our Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century thanks to him creating a new 21st century path to pop superstardom.
www.billboard.com www.billboard.com

Eminem, Shakira, Katy Perry, BTS, Usher, Justin Timberlake were ranked behind him. I’m guessing Beyoncé and JLO are up next?
 
I don't listen to 21st. century pop music but I feel bad that Bieber got goatse'd as a minor.

diddy-and-justin-bieber-696x568.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,436
Messages
56,390,432
Members
175,193
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top