Media Justin: Arman/Moicano/Charles/Max Said NO To UFC 313 - Arman/Dustin ACCEPTED, UFC Said NO

Im surprised people would turn this opportunity down , I would think most would jump at a shot at Gaethje .. he’s older and got durability and IQ issues … seems like the best odds at a high profile win for many of them
 
Arman, Moicano, Fiviev were the only decent shouts. If Arman didn't want it at 155 (reasonable) then it had to be one of the other two.

Fiz is a good fight
 
CobraCobretti said:
He can't make 155 with a full camp, but could make 160 with 11 days notice? UFC called Arman's bluff.
Click to expand...
"It's turns out my friend it needs to be 167lb catchweight, too much pasta on short notice. To barter i offer this 2006 BMW with a completely untampered with odometer..."
 
bunt said:
Can't show the UFC you're ready to fight Islam by being the next 160er in line.
Click to expand...

True. And it's a risk not worth taking for Arman, anyways. If he loses against Justin, his title shot is gone.

If he fails to make weight (after the latest fiasco), he loses any future shot.

If he wins at a catch weight, it does nothing to prove to the UFC that he can make weight, reliably.
 
