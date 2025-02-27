  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Justin: Arman/Moicano/Charles/Max Said NO To UFC 313 - Arman ACCEPTED, UFC Said NO

Arman says he DID accept, but wanted a 160 catchweight
Would you guys rather that or the current fight?

 
How about Gamrot?
Moicano and Arman would have wanted it at CW and it’s totally reasonable.
 
He can't make 155 with a full camp, but could make 160 with 11 days notice? UFC called Arman's bluff.
 
Im surprised people would turn this opportunity down , I would think most would jump at a shot at Gaethje .. he’s older and got durability and IQ issues … seems like the best odds at a high profile win for many of them
 
Arman, Moicano, Fiviev were the only decent shouts. If Arman didn't want it at 155 (reasonable) then it had to be one of the other two.

Fiz is a good fight
 
Money Moicono you got some splaynin to do

2KG.gif

Don't do me dirty I was on you side player..
 
Can't show the UFC you're ready to fight Islam by being the next 160er in line.
 
