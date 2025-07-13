Justice for Herzog

Sleek Speaking Weaklings Leave Leaking
Jul 19, 2021
@Brown
3,443
Of all the most ridiculous outrage I have seen on sherdog let’s unpack this current situation. Black Beast was beating the shit out of his opponent who in sheer terror climbed the fence in the most egregious way possible. The ref rightfully saw an opening to stop the action and gets pretty violently assaulted for his troubles by a man completely out of his wits. The fact fact this forum is attacking Herzog for doing what any sane ref would do if you start getting beat up by a man who was literally climbing the fence to get up is shameful. How bad must you hat Black Beast to not respect his toe tag work and keep it moving? Justice for Herzog
 
The guy did get up, so if he used the fence, take a point away but don't stop the fight, which you could have stopped while he was pummeled on the ground. WTF! The guy was ready to fight back. One of the worst stoppages I have seen, but nothing surprises me any more with these refs and judges. This stuff is worse than boxing.
 
You’ve been here since 2005 and that’s one of the worst stoppages you’ve seen? Either you don’t watch much mma or you’re just being super dramatic right now 🤷🏻‍♂️.
 
You conveniently leave out the part he lost full control and attacked the ref who was irrefutably in the right to be stopping the action at that moment to take a point. Let’s be real if a fighter lost control and hit you after cheating you would stop his shit too
 
He didn’t just grab the fence he grabbed the fence and basically attacked the ref for a second and at this point if you are cheating getting pummeled and turn around and try to fuck me the ref up in any way I’m stopping your shit because you clearly lost your fucking mind and are on some pro rasslin shit
 
The ref stepped in the way. He was trying to fight Lewis. You know, his job.
 
Ok… Legit question for the experts

In a case like that; Could Herzog have taken a point while at the same time allowing the fight sequence to continue ? Then announcing the deduction to the fans between rounds if there is no finish ?

Or does the action need to be stopped at once and the point deduction taken at the time of the infraction ?

It would make zero sense to stop the action for a deduction if the offender is getting blasted…. That removes advantage from the person who was fouled.
 
Watch the replay I think he clipped Herzog with a spinning backfist.
Then started pushing his face. Looks like Herzog was pissed enough between that and the fouls he just ends it.
 
I am normally a big supporter of Herzog and I consider him one of the best refs in the UFC. He has made a couple of bad calls, but generally he's pretty solid.

This one was atrocious.
 
Yes, he could have, and should have.
 
So just cheat to keep from getting finished and get rewarded for it? You’re not real bright eh?
 
Oh, so now, you are reading a mindless mind? Clearly Herzog was dazed and confused. Could have stopped the fight earlier but waited for the guy to recover.
You guys should watch WWE.
 
If he would've simply stopped the fight at the logical point when dude was face first on the mat nobody would be complaining but he put himself in an awful spot when he let dude climb the cage to get back up. At that point his best bad option would've probably been stopping the fight and restarting it with Lewis on his back on the mat at which point he probably gets KTFO and people are screaming about how he should've just stopped the fight rather than letting that happen.
 
There was absolutely NOTHING wrong with him wanting to stop action there. BB didn’t have the KO and he possibly was coming in to address the fence grab. The second you are so out of it you attack me after you were already cheating plus got your ass whipped stopping the fight just isn’t the worst call. There should be a rule if you are so far gone and out of control you attack the ref he can call the fight
 
