Of all the most ridiculous outrage I have seen on sherdog let’s unpack this current situation. Black Beast was beating the shit out of his opponent who in sheer terror climbed the fence in the most egregious way possible. The ref rightfully saw an opening to stop the action and gets pretty violently assaulted for his troubles by a man completely out of his wits. The fact fact this forum is attacking Herzog for doing what any sane ref would do if you start getting beat up by a man who was literally climbing the fence to get up is shameful. How bad must you hat Black Beast to not respect his toe tag work and keep it moving? Justice for Herzog