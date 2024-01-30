Crime Justice department investigating Squad member Cori Bush

She just announced her reelection campaign. However, it seems she spent tens of thousands of campaign money on body guard that she eventually married. The body guard was not licensed for that role, and despite lack of qualifications, she paid him well above market value for the services

Wow, she spent 500k in private security in 2021, 300k in 2022

www.dailymail.co.uk

Squad's Cori Bush under criminal investigation by DOJ for money misuse

Squad progressive Rep. Cori Bush is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly misusing government funds meant for private security.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

 
My opinion depends, did he use one of those fully semi-automatic weapons to protect her?
 
