She just announced her reelection campaign. However, it seems she spent tens of thousands of campaign money on body guard that she eventually married. The body guard was not licensed for that role, and despite lack of qualifications, she paid him well above market value for the services
Wow, she spent 500k in private security in 2021, 300k in 2022
Squad's Cori Bush under criminal investigation by DOJ for money misuse
Squad progressive Rep. Cori Bush is under investigation by the Justice Department for allegedly misusing government funds meant for private security.
www.dailymail.co.uk