Law Justice Department investigates Chicago's hiring practices after mayor touts Black hires

Mr Holmes

Mr Holmes

6Ꭵ 3Ꭳ 3Ꭳ 33
@Gold
Joined
Dec 8, 2013
Messages
21,080
Reaction score
44,003




apnews.com

Justice Department investigates Chicago's hiring practices after mayor touts Black hires

The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into hiring practices at the city of Chicago in response to comments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson at a church Sunday, praising the number of and naming Black people in top positions in his administration.
apnews.com apnews.com
The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into hiring practices at the city of Chicago, according to a letter shared on social media and sent to the Chicago mayor’s office.

The probes announcement Monday came a day after Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a Chicago church to outline his vision for the remainder of his term. During the speech, Johnson praised the number of Black people in top positions in his administration. The speech garnered immediate attention on social media, including calls from conservatives and others to investigate.
Click to expand...







rac·ism
the belief that different races possess distinct characteristics, abilities, or qualities, especially so as to distinguish them as inferior or superior to one another

"What I’m saying is, when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else,” Johnson, who is black, told the predominantly black congregation at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn on Sunday.
We are the most generous people on the planet"
Click to expand...
bb45906ec31108364159bbb380f9dc7a.gif

Sounds pretty racist to me, Sherbros...
 
Well, individuals gonna individual. And?
 
Race hustlers should be condemned so good on Chicagoans...but coming from the race hustling trump admin....it's gonna fall flat
 
The unifying president, rooting out racism in a crime ridden and known as. Basically the most corrupt city in the country. Corruption with the voter rolls, the use of tax payer money, straight up racist grift like this. Can we please just have a merit based society where people are held accountable. MAGA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,123
Messages
57,322,794
Members
175,640
Latest member
Cade_Christensen

Share this page

Back
Top