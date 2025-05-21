Mr Holmes
Justice Department investigates Chicago's hiring practices after mayor touts Black hires
The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into hiring practices at the city of Chicago in response to comments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson at a church Sunday, praising the number of and naming Black people in top positions in his administration.
apnews.com
The U.S. Department of Justice has opened a civil rights investigation into hiring practices at the city of Chicago, according to a letter shared on social media and sent to the Chicago mayor’s office.
The probes announcement Monday came a day after Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke at a Chicago church to outline his vision for the remainder of his term. During the speech, Johnson praised the number of Black people in top positions in his administration. The speech garnered immediate attention on social media, including calls from conservatives and others to investigate.
rac·ism
the belief that different races possess distinct characteristics, abilities, or qualities, especially so as to distinguish them as inferior or superior to one another
"What I’m saying is, when you hire our people, we always look out for everybody else,” Johnson, who is black, told the predominantly black congregation at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn on Sunday.
“We are the most generous people on the planet"
Sounds pretty racist to me, Sherbros...