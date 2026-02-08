Travis Alexander said: Gotta protect our parents. Whether they’re in the right or wrong I would never allow someone to put their hands on my dad without swinging for the fences. Click to expand...

Yeah my plan was to get him on the ground and just hold him there tbhI really don’t need an assault charge and if it had REALLY gotten to the point of combat-I woulda had the kid on the ground for HIS protection-most of them there were strikers I was the main grappler in the situation but I’m also a person whose been in a street fight and managed to tie my shoe back on WHILE being on top of some kid so my fight IQ is just too good to get a real advantage over unless you hit me hard very early. They would have been out thought, and outfought before they even began to react..although I don’t think there’s much the kid could do to get me to HIT him first. I fight and train literally for fun so I don’t have to be upset to engage in combat but I am also a responsible martial artist who DIDNT want to fight (nor did I want to go to the bar it’s the first time I’ve been out like that in YEARS. Sorry for the all caps it’s emphasis not yelling. The stupid girls getting up talking shit made my mom run over there and escalate the situation even more. I was surprised my cousins friend got so confrontational so fast he was like “GET THE FUCK ON BRO TURN AROUND AND WALK AWAY I SAW YOU TOUCH HIS HEAD MAN!!!” Then the kid went and sat at his table where him and his buddies were talking shit. It was just so stupid dude.If I’m gonna fight you, you have to like…assault my sister (whom doesn’t exist) We were there to celebrate my cousin, mine, and my sister in laws birthday