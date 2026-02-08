FilipEmoFights
Group of 6-my dads a former army boxer and is 60-still stronger than me in terms of sheer raw strength, myself BJJ purple belt and multiple ammy MMA fights and a shit ton of kickboxing fights as a teen, my little brother who never fought but was FORCED into training (and has crazy impressive kicks and a BJJ blue belt himself) and my cousin who had multiple Muay Thai fights in the US and in Thailand- this stupid kid starts to play with my dads hair (none of us saw it) my cousins friend saw it and jump up like “WHY TF YOU PLAYIN WITH US” and next thing I know my dad is up in this poor stupid college students face
He picked the worst group of people to do that to.
I was not about to let my dad fight the kid but all the sudden his buddies stood up and their women start talking shit telling us to leave and that it’s not important my dad said “I woulda just hit him once really hard because I need to leave and take a shit”
