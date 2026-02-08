  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Just went out for the first time in years and nearly got in a bar fight because some dude decided to play with my dads hair

Group of 6-my dads a former army boxer and is 60-still stronger than me in terms of sheer raw strength, myself BJJ purple belt and multiple ammy MMA fights and a shit ton of kickboxing fights as a teen, my little brother who never fought but was FORCED into training (and has crazy impressive kicks and a BJJ blue belt himself) and my cousin who had multiple Muay Thai fights in the US and in Thailand- this stupid kid starts to play with my dads hair (none of us saw it) my cousins friend saw it and jump up like “WHY TF YOU PLAYIN WITH US” and next thing I know my dad is up in this poor stupid college students face
He picked the worst group of people to do that to.
I was not about to let my dad fight the kid but all the sudden his buddies stood up and their women start talking shit telling us to leave and that it’s not important my dad said “I woulda just hit him once really hard because I need to leave and take a shit”
 
wait so drunk kid touched your dads hair and a bunch of trained fighters considered fucking their whole group up over it?


I would have filled the room with uppercuts 😈
I mean I didn’t WANT TO fight the kid-especially for something as simple as like…touching his hair for a moment but yeah as a fly/bantamweight people don’t really understand the mistake they’ve made until they’re already in it but no I didn’t want to allow my dad to fight the guy and put myself between them immediately when I realized something could be about to happen
 
It's actually been a fucked up week for people acting weird. Had someone try to start shit Monday night, had a bunch of odd admits at work, and I was out tonight and people were telling me stories about it being odd out at the tavern all week. There was a huge full mon over the weekend and friday the 13th is coming up soooo.
 
It's actually been a fucked up week for people acting weird. Had someone try to start shit Monday night, had a bunch of odd admits at work, and I was out tonight and people were telling me stories about it being odd out at the tavern all week. There was a huge full mon over the weekend and friday the 13th is coming up soooo.
Having worked in bars for nearly 20 years the thing I am most superstitious of in life is full moons making people more loony .. I’ve predicted full moons many many times based purely on the vibe in the bar.
 
arent you the hemorrhoids guy?

be careful out there bruh, might get your asshole punched in :eek:
 
I mean I didn’t WANT TO fight the kid-especially for something as simple as like…touching his hair for a moment but yeah as a fly/bantamweight people don’t really understand the mistake they’ve made until they’re already in it but no I didn’t want to allow my dad to fight the guy and put myself between them immediately when I realized something could be about to happen
Gotta protect our parents. Whether they’re in the right or wrong I would never allow someone to put their hands on my dad without swinging for the fences.
 
Gotta protect our parents. Whether they’re in the right or wrong I would never allow someone to put their hands on my dad without swinging for the fences.
Yeah my plan was to get him on the ground and just hold him there tbh
I really don’t need an assault charge and if it had REALLY gotten to the point of combat-I woulda had the kid on the ground for HIS protection-most of them there were strikers I was the main grappler in the situation but I’m also a person whose been in a street fight and managed to tie my shoe back on WHILE being on top of some kid so my fight IQ is just too good to get a real advantage over unless you hit me hard very early. They would have been out thought, and outfought before they even began to react..although I don’t think there’s much the kid could do to get me to HIT him first. I fight and train literally for fun so I don’t have to be upset to engage in combat but I am also a responsible martial artist who DIDNT want to fight (nor did I want to go to the bar it’s the first time I’ve been out like that in YEARS. Sorry for the all caps it’s emphasis not yelling. The stupid girls getting up talking shit made my mom run over there and escalate the situation even more. I was surprised my cousins friend got so confrontational so fast he was like “GET THE FUCK ON BRO TURN AROUND AND WALK AWAY I SAW YOU TOUCH HIS HEAD MAN!!!” Then the kid went and sat at his table where him and his buddies were talking shit. It was just so stupid dude.

If I’m gonna fight you, you have to like…assault my sister (whom doesn’t exist) We were there to celebrate my cousin, mine, and my sister in laws birthday
 
Gotta protect our parents. Whether they’re in the right or wrong I would never allow someone to put their hands on my dad without swinging for the fences.
Fair point. My dad is a pain in the ass, but still ...
 
Are you sure you guys didn't get so drunk you ended up wandering into a hairdressers and getting into more of a barber fight?
 
I think it was your dad's quirky way of introducing you to his new "special friend", but the negative reaction made him get cold feet.


Like every street fight/bar fight story, I'm sure your version isn't the full story.
 
