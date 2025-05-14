Just watched starwars 4,5,6, rogue one. Whats next?

Stump
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2006
- Messages
- 9,412
- Reaction score
- 7,447
My girlfriend hadnt seen starwars and wanted ti catch up. We started with the original trilogy and then watched rogue one.
as far as I'm concerned, we have now watched the best sw movies. The rest don't count.
But I wanna maximize the experience for her. What should we watch next? 1-3, 7-9?
The mandalorian and then andor and call it done?
