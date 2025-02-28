  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Movies Just watched Prisoners with Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman *Possible Spoilers*

Rate the film

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 8

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Thought it was decent film.

What do you guys think of the ending?

Did you guys want to see more?

Or it ended perfectly?

I thought it was a strange, but the more I think about it's good for the audience to use their imagination in how it probably ended.

So I'm cool with it.

Anyways, Terrence Howard gave the best performance of the group. Hugh Jackman I'd give a close second. But it was solid performances all around.

Also why didn't the priest not say anything to the cops about what he knew about the husband of Holly Jones?





 
That's quite an underrated movie IMO. I feel a lot of people only see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine but the guy has a lot of range and this is the movie that shows it. I don't know what the oscar nominations were in 2013 but Hugh deserved one IMO. Jake Gyllenhaal gives a great performance as well and the movie did a good job alternating between his and Hugh's characters as both become more and more desperate. A solid 9/10 for me.
 
