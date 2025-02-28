Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,042
- Reaction score
- 48,858
Thought it was decent film.
What do you guys think of the ending?
Did you guys want to see more?
Or it ended perfectly?
I thought it was a strange, but the more I think about it's good for the audience to use their imagination in how it probably ended.
So I'm cool with it.
Anyways, Terrence Howard gave the best performance of the group. Hugh Jackman I'd give a close second. But it was solid performances all around.
Also why didn't the priest not say anything to the cops about what he knew about the husband of Holly Jones?
What do you guys think of the ending?
Did you guys want to see more?
Or it ended perfectly?
I thought it was a strange, but the more I think about it's good for the audience to use their imagination in how it probably ended.
So I'm cool with it.
Anyways, Terrence Howard gave the best performance of the group. Hugh Jackman I'd give a close second. But it was solid performances all around.
Also why didn't the priest not say anything to the cops about what he knew about the husband of Holly Jones?