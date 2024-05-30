Just saw Strickland flying economy class on embedded

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
365
Reaction score
528
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795990887199027294

Just this week Strickland was interviewed by DC and said that "The UFC aren't doing the right things." In regards to fighter pay. He said you need to "put a gun to the UFC to pay fighters what they're worth and exec pay is insane and fighters get paid nothing."

Strickland is an ex champion who's fighting on one of the biggest PPVs of the year and complaining about fighter pay and sitting in economy class, in the back of a plane and getting his elbow smashed by the flight attendants drink cart. The UFC can't use one of their accounts and use miles to get this man an upgrade? For God's sake this looks bad. My man taking a business trip put him in BUSINESS CLASS so he can feel some dignity.

When will UFC start doing the right things? When will fighters stop complaining about fighter pay? I've never seen this in other mainstream sports.

They say UFC = U FIGHT CHEAP
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795990887199027294

Just this week Strickland was interviewed by DC and said that "The UFC aren't doing the right things." In regards to fighter pay. He said you need to "put a gun to the UFC to pay fighters what they're worth and exec pay is insane and fighters get paid nothing."

Strickland is an ex champion who's fighting on one of the biggest PPVs of the year and complaining about fighter pay and sitting in economy class, in the back of a plane and getting his elbow smashed by the flight attendants drink cart. The UFC can't use one of their accounts and use miles to get this man an upgrade? For God's sake this looks bad. My man taking a business trip put him in BUSINESS CLASS so he can feel some dignity.

When will UFC start doing the right things? When will fighters stop complaining about fighter pay? I've never seen this in other mainstream sports.

They say UFC = U FIGHT CHEAP
Click to expand...
Omg 🙄 don't sign the fucking contract. Pretty simple
 
Sean also is admittedly a penny pincher.

He says he picks and chooses what he spends money on. That he doesn't overspend on anything.

When asked what he spent his championship purse on, he said literally all he bought was a cheap dingy to lobster trap with.
 
Waaa someone who earns a good wage has to travel to his job the same way as everyone else
 
Enough is enough! It's 2024! I don't know how Dana can get away with forcing people fight in the cage! Slavery is not over!
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Sean also is admittedly a penny pincher.

He says he picks and chooses what he spends money on. That he doesn't overspend on anything.

When asked what he spent his championship purse on, he said literally all he bought was a cheap dingy to lobster trap with.
Click to expand...

You don't have to spend money when you can use points from a corporate account.
 
Zanmato said:
Waaa someone who earns a good wage has to travel to his job the same way as everyone else
Click to expand...

Perhaps you're right. A professional athlete who's fighting in front of 20k fans on an event which will generate millions of dollars should be seen flying in economy class the same week he complains about fighter pay in an interview with DC. This is a good look for the UFC who treats everyone as EQUALS.

🥴
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1795990887199027294

Just this week Strickland was interviewed by DC and said that "The UFC aren't doing the right things." In regards to fighter pay. He said you need to "put a gun to the UFC to pay fighters what they're worth and exec pay is insane and fighters get paid nothing."

Strickland is an ex champion who's fighting on one of the biggest PPVs of the year and complaining about fighter pay and sitting in economy class, in the back of a plane and getting his elbow smashed by the flight attendants drink cart. The UFC can't use one of their accounts and use miles to get this man an upgrade? For God's sake this looks bad. My man taking a business trip put him in BUSINESS CLASS so he can feel some dignity.

When will UFC start doing the right things? When will fighters stop complaining about fighter pay? I've never seen this in other mainstream sports.

They say UFC = U FIGHT CHEAP
Click to expand...
Get ready for all the idiots defending a billion dollar company that pays their worker peanuts.

Edit: Too late. I should not have taken a shit before I clicked post.
 
Maybe they booked too late and there was no availability. Business class and first sell out quick these days.
 
Sean sat in front of me on that flight while I kicked his chair the whole time, was wearing a pink goof mask and telling him to keep his complaints to himself... or else.

<{katwhu}>
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
Perhaps you're right. A professional athlete who's fighting in front of 20k fans on an event which will generate millions of dollars should be seen flying in economy class the same week he complains about fighter pay in an interview with DC. This is a good look for the UFC who treats everyone as EQUALS.

🥴
Click to expand...
Why you so worried about another man's wallet 🤪 you think Sean Strickland gives a fuck how much money you make a year? Why you so worried what he makes
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Sean also is admittedly a penny pincher.

He says he picks and chooses what he spends money on. That he doesn't overspend on anything.

When asked what he spent his championship purse on, he said literally all he bought was a cheap dingy to lobster trap with.
Click to expand...
What a strange purchase for a man who lives in Las Vegas.... not exactly a lobster hotspot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hazuki Ryo
Strickland is going to embarrass DDP badly.. Mark my words
6 7 8
Replies
149
Views
6K
PaulieVegas27
PaulieVegas27

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,226
Messages
55,612,565
Members
174,855
Latest member
evolution team

Share this page

Back
Top