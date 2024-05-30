Just saw Strickland flying economy class on embedded

Just this week Strickland was interviewed by DC and said that "The UFC aren't doing the right things." In regards to fighter pay. He said you need to "put a gun to the UFC to pay fighters what they're worth and exec pay is insane and fighters get paid nothing."Strickland is an ex champion who's fighting on one of the biggest PPVs of the year and complaining about fighter pay and sitting in economy class, in the back of a plane and getting his elbow smashed by the flight attendants drink cart. The UFC can't use one of their accounts and use miles to get this man an upgrade? For God's sake this looks bad. My man taking a business trip put him in BUSINESS CLASS so he can feel some dignity.When will UFC start doing the right things? When will fighters stop complaining about fighter pay? I've never seen this in other mainstream sports.They say UFC = U FIGHT CHEAP