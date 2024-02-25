Daniel_LaRusso
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2005
- Messages
- 1,588
- Reaction score
- 977
Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
I'll argue that it's absolutely not a flukey win.Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
Izzy "caught" him in every fight. Just didn't put him out cold the others.Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
Yeah, a bit like their first UFC fight, Adesanya was outstriking him until he lost.Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
Is that Poa-bum the same guy that is up 3-1 against Izzy and beat the guy that denied him his double champ status while becoming a 2 division champ himself?Izzy catches early Alex in every fight. This time the ref wasn’t there to save Poa-bum
It isn’t luck if it keeps happening
Nah, he definitely would've won the round tho. It's not like the first fight where Izzy was about to win 4 out of 5 rounds.If Alex didn't lose to Izzy, he definitely would've won that fight. That much is clear.
Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.
Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.