Rewatch Just rewatched most recent Adesanya vs Pereira fight

Daniel_LaRusso said:
Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.

Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones.
I'll argue that it's absolutely not a flukey win.

I maintain (as I did before their MMA rematch) that Adesanya was faster and more precise than the LHW champ; and that Pereira's most likely path to defeat would be him over extending himself.
That said, my contention was that it might happen for two reasons (both having to due with Pereira's high chin and laid back approach to defense):

1. Over confidence due to having beaten him three times; twice via stoppage.
2. The fact that realistically having fought and beaten Izzy three times, he might just want to rush getting his "win" over with.

Despite all of the above, I give Izzy <10% chance if he's fighting a patient and tactical Alex.
If the LHW champ takes his time and attempts to break Adesanya down w/o giving the latter an opportunity to land the same quick counter that we've seen him land on multiple opponents, then Izzy (again, IMO) does not possess the wherewithal to effectively counter the champ's offense.
 
It is kind of funny that out of all the rounds these two have fought, the one where Alex was having his most success, ends up getting KTFO.

Also looked like Adesanya was playing possum a bit there too
 
Izzy catches early Alex in every fight. This time the ref wasn’t there to save Poa-bum

It isn’t luck if it keeps happening
 
Agreed. Poatan was “a little more patience” away from shadow realming Adesanya and ending his career. There’s no doubt in my mind that he would have retired if he got slept in that fight by Daddy Poatan.
 
You had to rewatch that and felt the need to tell us all something that was visible and well known since it happened?
Does the Karate kid need some attention?
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Izzy catches early Alex in every fight. This time the ref wasn’t there to save Poa-bum

It isn’t luck if it keeps happening
Is that Poa-bum the same guy that is up 3-1 against Izzy and beat the guy that denied him his double champ status while becoming a 2 division champ himself?
Anyways, I’m voting for Dreyga to firmly lodge his head back up his ass.
 
If Alex didn't lose to Izzy, he definitely would've won that fight. That much is clear.
 
Tapatio said:
If Alex didn't lose to Izzy, he definitely would've won that fight. That much is clear.
Nah, he definitely would've won the round tho. It's not like the first fight where Izzy was about to win 4 out of 5 rounds.
 
Fluky win eh? Dropping someone with a punch that they aimed at their opponents head? Not quite
 
