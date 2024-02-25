Daniel_LaRusso said: Pereira was teeing off, about to put him away.



Sometimes “just got caught” is a legitimate excuse. Flukey win for Grace Jones. Click to expand...

I'll argue that it's absolutely not a flukey win.I maintain (as I did before their MMA rematch) that Adesanya was faster and more precise than the LHW champ; and that Pereira's most likely path to defeat would be him over extending himself.That said, my contention was that it might happen for two reasons (both having to due with Pereira's high chin and laid back approach to defense):1. Over confidence due to having beaten him three times; twice via stoppage.2. The fact that realistically having fought and beaten Izzy three times, he might just want to rush getting his "win" over with.Despite all of the above, I give Izzy <10% chance if he's fighting a patient and tactical Alex.If the LHW champ takes his time and attempts to break Adesanya down w/o giving the latter an opportunity to land the same quick counter that we've seen him land on multiple opponents, then Izzy (again, IMO) does not possess the wherewithal to effectively counter the champ's offense.