Without the bias, the "HOLY SHIT GSP IS LOSING", and better understanding of the scoring system, GSP won that fight according to MMA rules. GSP won 3 extremely close rounds while Hendricks only won 2, albeit decisive, rounds.
However as a fan of street fights, I'd give the fight to Hendricks due to more damage and output.
