Throwback Just rewatched GSP vs Hendricks

Without the bias, the "HOLY SHIT GSP IS LOSING", and better understanding of the scoring system, GSP won that fight according to MMA rules. GSP won 3 extremely close rounds while Hendricks only won 2, albeit decisive, rounds.

However as a fan of street fights, I'd give the fight to Hendricks due to more damage and output.
 
Obligatory "Bigg Rigg won easily under PRIDE scoring"
 
fendertach said:
Newsflash. GSP used steroids too. They all did.
hendrix essentially admitted USADA fucked him over. GSP didn't deflate like an air mattress that got jumped on by the fat prima donna & then reinflate into a flabby drunken dad bod. Johnny did tho.

GSP still looked chiseled like a greek statue in his post USADA MW fight. Hendrix looked like a social media food and beer critic at MW. They pretty much never maintain that physique once Usada plooks them because it was phony ass juice muscle. Look down the list, ubereem vs overclean, Barnett getting down to as low as the 230lbs, hendrix missing weight into a drunken uncle bod, Vitor looking like a corpse. GSP on the other hand didn't have that transformation.

Johnny is guilty via a confession while GSP being juicy was all just salty cope speculation. Maybe he was. Maybe Nick diaz is right and 9001% of them are. To act like Gsp is caught dead to rights red handed guilty is salty cope tho. Johnny is dead to rights guilty tho.
 
You need your head examined. Clean or otherwise, Hendricks clearly won that fight.

Hmmmmm.....I wonder if that fight was rigged?
 
GSP clearly landd more strikes, Hendricks landed the harder strikes so it look like he won. Not a robbery. GSP edged the fight.
 
AI-based judging systems will take all those shitty discussions away
 
Timeline of events:

GSP underwent USADA voluntarily before it was even introduced in the UFC.

Hendricks said "yes, let's test" and after GSP had started reneged and said "nah, better no PED testing".

Hendricks had the fight of his life against the GOAT.

USADA got introduced in July 2015.

Hendricks (who had been 15-1 before the fight with GSP) went 1-5 since USADA got in. In 6 fights he got stopped 3 times and missed weight 3 times.

GSP won another title in a higher weicht class.


Conclusion:

GSP was clean in their fight while Hendricks was juiced to the gills. And still lost.
 
Forced to go by Dana, Alex wanted to do the presser but that would've been a terrible look to have the losing challenger up there chatting without issues while the champ was wrecked at the hospital.
 
It was really close.

I had GSP winning, but I can see how some people might view it differently. This is one of those things where I wish we had even numbers of rounds and 4 judges. We should have more draws. Having one fighter lose just because the system is rigged to avoid draws -- especially in close fights -- is just dumb and unfair to the fighters.
 
