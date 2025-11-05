hendrix essentially admitted USADA fucked him over. GSP didn't deflate like an air mattress that got jumped on by the fat prima donna & then reinflate into a flabby drunken dad bod. Johnny did tho.GSP still looked chiseled like a greek statue in his post USADA MW fight. Hendrix looked like a social media food and beer critic at MW. They pretty much never maintain that physique once Usada plooks them because it was phony ass juice muscle. Look down the list, ubereem vs overclean, Barnett getting down to as low as the 230lbs, hendrix missing weight into a drunken uncle bod, Vitor looking like a corpse. GSP on the other hand didn't have that transformation.Johnny is guilty via a confession while GSP being juicy was all just salty cope speculation. Maybe he was. Maybe Nick diaz is right and 9001% of them are. To act like Gsp is caught dead to rights red handed guilty is salty cope tho. Johnny is dead to rights guilty tho.