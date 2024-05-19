Just received horrible news..

Details are still coming out, but..I guess a friend of mine was at a get together at his parents with his family/siblings/their kids/ect yesterday afternoon, and some of them decided to walk to a nearby park before dinner. On the walk back there was a short stretch with no sidewalk and they had to walk on the shoulder. During that time a drunk driver plowed into the entire group. Currently three of them have died (including my friend and one of the kids), and eight more were injured (including his wife who is on a ventilator/life support and in critical condition). Speaking for his direct family alone, they have four kids..I don't know I'm just at a loss for words right now. Thanks for listening/letting me get that out while trying to process this in my mind.