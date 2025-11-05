  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Just realized something that'll piss yall off

BowserJr

BowserJr

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
11,637
Reaction score
6,148
If the top 3 HW from pride went to UFC in 2003, then Fedor would have been HW champ from 2003 - 2008 at worst.

He beat AA, Tim, Mir, CC, Nog.

Tim, AA, Mir, Randy were the champs through that time. Those are his contemporaries. It didnt change up until Brock and even then IMO Fedor likely TKOs him. But let's assume Brock wins being that Fedor lost that year.

Fedor would have been champ for 5+ yrs with 12 title defenses.

No way Gan, Eilers or Buentello beat him. He beat Monson. That leaves Randy and Gonzaga.

Fedor beat all common opponents with Randy more impressively. All indications is a win for Fedor

Thats leaves Gonzaga... I seriously doubt Gonzaga would win but I guess you never know.

Absolute worst case scenario Fedor still would have an insanely long title run with double digit defenses.

And yes I know some of those actual title fights that happened were rematches but the HW title fight cadence wouldn't be much different.

So it takes absolutely no stretch of the imagination to say Fedor is the HW GOAT with Stipe a very distant 2nd.
 
Last edited:
BowserJr said:
If the top 3 HW from pride went to UFC in 2003, then Fedor would have been HW champ from 2003 - 2008 at worst.

He beat AA, Tim, Mir, CC, Nog.

Tim, AA, Mir, Randy were the champs through that time. Those are his contemporaries. It didnt change up until Brock and even then IMO Fedor likely TKOs him. But let's assume Brock wins being that Fedor lost that year.

Fedor would have been champ for 5+ yrs with 12 title defenses.

No way Gan, Eilers or Buentello beat him. He beat Monson. That leaves Randy and Gonzaga.

Fedor beat all common opponents with Randy more impressively. All indications is a win for Fedor

Thats leaves Gonzaga... I seriously doubt Gonzaga would win but I guess you never know.

Absolute worst case scenario Fedor still would have an insanely long title run with double digit defenses.

And yes I know some of those actual title fights that happened were rematches but the HW title fight cadence wouldn't be much different
Click to expand...
UFC back in those days were less influential than Pride, so Fedor going to the UFC at the height of Pride would've been seen as a step down.

For the record I agree with you. By the time Pride was bought by the UFC I think Fedor was past his prime, and his training methods would not have been enough for him to adapt to the cage.
 
IMO just going back and watching Fedor before his chin got cracked he was all but unbeatable and wouldve run through UFC quite easily.

the more interesting question is why was he so mediocre in the USA?? it does beg the question as he was so great in Pride.
 
I am so pissed off that I just slapped my knee. Man.
 
BowserJr said:
If the top 3 HW from pride went to UFC in 2003, then Fedor would have been HW champ from 2003 - 2008 at worst.

He beat AA, Tim, Mir, CC, Nog.

Tim, AA, Mir, Randy were the champs through that time. Those are his contemporaries. It didnt change up until Brock and even then IMO Fedor likely TKOs him. But let's assume Brock wins being that Fedor lost that year.

Fedor would have been champ for 5+ yrs with 12 title defenses.

No way Gan, Eilers or Buentello beat him. He beat Monson. That leaves Randy and Gonzaga.

Fedor beat all common opponents with Randy more impressively. All indications is a win for Fedor

Thats leaves Gonzaga... I seriously doubt Gonzaga would win but I guess you never know.

Absolute worst case scenario Fedor still would have an insanely long title run with double digit defenses.

And yes I know some of those actual title fights that happened were rematches but the HW title fight cadence wouldn't be much different.
Click to expand...
Fedor beat 2018 Frank Mir. 2003-2008 Frank, Brock and Randy beats Fedor.

If you wanna MMath this in the way you did, Bigfoot beat Fedor. Werdum, Cain and JDS all were in the UFC un 2008 and all beat Fedor.
 
MotorCityCobra said:
IMO just going back and watching Fedor before his chin got cracked he was all but unbeatable and wouldve run through UFC quite easily.

the more interesting question is why was he so mediocre in the USA?? it does beg the question as he was so great in Pride.
Click to expand...
Past his prime. Just like the Shoguns, the Wanderleis, and all those Pride killers by the time they got to the UFC.
 
jeskola said:
Fedor beat 2018 Frank Mir. 2003-2008 Frank, Brock and Randy beats Fedor.

If you wanna MMath this in the way you did, Bigfoot beat Fedor. Werdum, Cain and JDS all were in the UFC un 2008 and all beat Fedor.
Click to expand...
Fedor was way more shopworn. Mir still had some good fights when Fedor had already been looking subpar for a min.

JDS, Werdum, JDS were in UFC at the time but didnt get instant title shots. In fact Werdum lost to AA
 
MotorCityCobra said:
IMO just going back and watching Fedor before his chin got cracked he was all but unbeatable and wouldve run through UFC quite easily.

the more interesting question is why was he so mediocre in the USA?? it does beg the question as he was so great in Pride.
Click to expand...
Everyone including the UFC greats who were on top during fell off around the same time 2008ish 9ish.

Chuck, Tito, Randy, etc... all fell off too.

Its not just age more importantly its all the fights and the way they fought.

They all beat the greatness out of each other Pride and ufc alike
 
Nabs said:
Past his prime. Just like the Shoguns, the Wanderleis, and all those Pride killers by the time they got to the UFC.
Click to expand...
And the Chucks, Titos, Randy, Tim, AA, Lindland

The ones who stayed on top a little longer were TRT. Hendo, Vitor, hell even Randy stayed on top cuz of it too
 
BowserJr said:
And the Chucks, Titos, Randy, Tim, AA, Lindland

The ones who stayed on top a little longer were TRT. Hendo, Vitor, hell even Randy stayed on top cuz of it too
Click to expand...
True. I think the Pride guys had way more mileage though. Those guys might have been young in age, but they were already old in fight age.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,221
Messages
58,425,334
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top