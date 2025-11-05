Just realized something that'll piss yall off

If the top 3 HW from pride went to UFC in 2003, then Fedor would have been HW champ from 2003 - 2008 at worst.



He beat AA, Tim, Mir, CC, Nog.



Tim, AA, Mir, Randy were the champs through that time. Those are his contemporaries. It didnt change up until Brock and even then IMO Fedor likely TKOs him. But let's assume Brock wins being that Fedor lost that year.



Fedor would have been champ for 5+ yrs with 12 title defenses.



No way Gan, Eilers or Buentello beat him. He beat Monson. That leaves Randy and Gonzaga.



Fedor beat all common opponents with Randy more impressively. All indications is a win for Fedor



Thats leaves Gonzaga... I seriously doubt Gonzaga would win but I guess you never know.



Absolute worst case scenario Fedor still would have an insanely long title run with double digit defenses.



And yes I know some of those actual title fights that happened were rematches but the HW title fight cadence wouldn't be much different.



So it takes absolutely no stretch of the imagination to say Fedor is the HW GOAT with Stipe a very distant 2nd.