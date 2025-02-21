  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Just realized 313 Poatan vs Ank is during Ramadan

fd44a1d2-824c-4f7f-993a-4db3d4be24a8.jpg


image_2025-02-21_122509095.png

Good on Ank, he's earned some more respect from me not using the Ramadan excuse two years in a row. Wonder what changed this year?
 
I just hope it’s a good fight. When Ankalaev wins it’s usually boring unless he’s fighting Cutelaba.
 
It's actually not a big deal to fight in the early part of Ramadan.

There's all kinds of loopholes.

Having all of Ramadan during your camp or the last month of your camp is an issue.
 
This year fasting duration would be much shorter due to the time of the year and also beginning of Ramadan, is OK. It starts to really wear you out in the 3rd week with the constant waking up in the middle of the night and then sleeping back for a short while before waking up for work.
 
Fasting (food & water) is optional during Ramadan; especially for health reasons or special circumstances (which Ank can claim both).
He likely consulted with an Imam and determined there would be significant health risks involved with training & cutting weight for a fight🕋🤼‍♂️🕌
 
Good spot. Ank will more than likely pull out then if training/food issues.
 
A little secret: during ramadan every muslim that can afford it just swaps night and day and they don't lose a single calorie.

they also consider alcohol like a medicine and an headchace is very easy to fake. :)
 
Lee Danger said:
A little secret: during ramadan every muslim that can afford it just swaps night and day and they don't lose a single calorie.
Click to expand...
they're ideally not supposed to do that, or at least what I was told growing up. They're supposed to live as normally as possible, health-permitting. Eg work the same, do sports the same, not complain about being hungry, not just sleep all day. My dad still played high-level sports while fasting, I still did PE at school. How are you really experiencing the hunger, if you're just taking an easier schedule? Maybe that's just BS I was taught tho.
However, I guess it's impossible to train to UFC standards safely while fasting without risking body breakdown or death.
 
Lee Danger said:
A little secret: during ramadan every muslim that can afford it just swaps night and day and they don't lose a single calorie.

they also consider alcohol like a medicine and an headchace is very easy to fake. :)
Click to expand...
Sure, the non-devout will do whatever they can get away with. But most Caucasus region Muslims seem pretty sincere.
 
He knew title shots dont come knocking on his door every week...
 
