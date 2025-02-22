It’s an intriguing fight. I feel like Hendricks came out of the gate very strong in round 1. GSP had the choke attempt and did some good work in the clinch from what I recall (it has been a while) but Hendricks also kept landing impactful knees to the thighs whenever GSP got a hold of him. It’s one of those textbook examples of a fight that comes down to the scoring of one close round.



No one debates that Hendricks won round 2 and 4. No one debates that GSP took 3 and 5.



I scored it for Hendricks that night but didn’t seem like a robbery at all to me. I thought round 1 was arguable either way.



Perceptions have an impact too. As good as Hendricks was, few thought he was going to give GSP anything he hadn’t seen before. After all, while Hendricks had those awesome finishes over Fitch and Kampmann, he had struggled with Koscheck and Pierce- two strong wrestlers and Condit had given him substantial trouble.



For Hendricks to look terrific against a fighter of GSP’s caliber was eye-opening. It certainly made the fact that he came up short on the cards seem more egregious. After all, this guy gave the performance of his career against the greatest welterweight of all time and he doesnt get the nod?? seems unjust. But if you go round by round, it’s a close fight. And all you have to convince someone of to convince them that the outcome was okay is that round 1 could have gone GSP’s way.



It’s also telling that a lot of people think of round 2 as Hendricks domination- a near knockout. When, the way I saw it, Hendricks rocked GSP with a great combination but never dropped him or came close to putting him out. Not only that, GSP started to swing the momentum toward the latter half of that round. Obviously Hendricks won it but I remember people reacting as though that round was a drubbing.



I tend to think one sign of a bad decision is how many premises you are asking the viewing audience to accept in order to justify the decision. So since GSP vs. Hendricks outcome only asks that you accept that GSP narrowly took round 1, it’s not that bad of a decision.



I think Machida vs. Shogun is arguably the best LHW title fight of all time in the UFC and that rounds 1-3 are very tight. However, for you to convince me that Lyoto won, you have to argue that all three of those close rounds went his way- since Shogun obviously won 4 and 5. It’s very tough to make that argument that Lyoto won all three of those rounds. So that’s a worse decision.