Rewatch Just re-watched GSP vs Hendricks

Close fight, could have gone either way. I was leaning towards Johnny too. I wish we had an immediate rematch right after the first fight, It was criminal not to. Kind of resembles Lennox Lewis retiring after a close call
 
GSP 1, 3, 5.

It all comes down to how you scored the first round, really.

I will say this though: the rounds Hendricks won were way more clearly in his favor than any of the rounds GSP edged out, so I understand why a lot of people were frustrated with the end result, even calling it a robbery.
 
That version of Natty Hendricks was one of the most talented fighters we've ever seen in MMA, amazing win for GSP really. We all know he had terrible issues with motivation and discipline, but that fight in particular Hendricks was so dialed in and peaked that it was like a spiritual experience for him. Time might make us forget that, unfortunately.
 
Also using this thread as an opportunity to post a legendary meme:

UFiAdFM.jpeg
 
gsps shoulders is almost as big as his head
natty too
 
I think he used off and on earlier in his career, but I don't remember him being roided looking at that point. He mostly looked natty, he just looks extra good due to his frame, but I remember some time periods where he crossed over to mutant territory (on his knees after the Sherk fight).
 
its just imposible for a human to look like that by just doing cardio kicking punching

i mean ive seen natural bodybuilding competitions
these guys dedicate their whole life building muscles

but gsp still outmuscles them (naturaly)
 
i remember watching that one maybe 20 times now. i felt gsp edged it. very close. i have always been on the side of if there are close rounds you cant fully determine it should go to the champion but even without that i still feel gsp took 3 of the rounds.

i also remember this is one of the big points that made me lose a lot of respect for dana. he immediately tried to put gsp down . an already established legend.
 
It’s an intriguing fight. I feel like Hendricks came out of the gate very strong in round 1. GSP had the choke attempt and did some good work in the clinch from what I recall (it has been a while) but Hendricks also kept landing impactful knees to the thighs whenever GSP got a hold of him. It’s one of those textbook examples of a fight that comes down to the scoring of one close round.

No one debates that Hendricks won round 2 and 4. No one debates that GSP took 3 and 5.

I scored it for Hendricks that night but didn’t seem like a robbery at all to me. I thought round 1 was arguable either way.

Perceptions have an impact too. As good as Hendricks was, few thought he was going to give GSP anything he hadn’t seen before. After all, while Hendricks had those awesome finishes over Fitch and Kampmann, he had struggled with Koscheck and Pierce- two strong wrestlers and Condit had given him substantial trouble.

For Hendricks to look terrific against a fighter of GSP’s caliber was eye-opening. It certainly made the fact that he came up short on the cards seem more egregious. After all, this guy gave the performance of his career against the greatest welterweight of all time and he doesnt get the nod?? seems unjust. But if you go round by round, it’s a close fight. And all you have to convince someone of to convince them that the outcome was okay is that round 1 could have gone GSP’s way.

It’s also telling that a lot of people think of round 2 as Hendricks domination- a near knockout. When, the way I saw it, Hendricks rocked GSP with a great combination but never dropped him or came close to putting him out. Not only that, GSP started to swing the momentum toward the latter half of that round. Obviously Hendricks won it but I remember people reacting as though that round was a drubbing.

I tend to think one sign of a bad decision is how many premises you are asking the viewing audience to accept in order to justify the decision. So since GSP vs. Hendricks outcome only asks that you accept that GSP narrowly took round 1, it’s not that bad of a decision.

I think Machida vs. Shogun is arguably the best LHW title fight of all time in the UFC and that rounds 1-3 are very tight. However, for you to convince me that Lyoto won, you have to argue that all three of those close rounds went his way- since Shogun obviously won 4 and 5. It’s very tough to make that argument that Lyoto won all three of those rounds. So that’s a worse decision.
 
Natty Daddy Paul Krueger disagrees... and proves you're making up stories
 

It kind of does come down to round 1. Back then takedowns counted more than knockdowns.

IMO round 3 was won by GSP on the feet but Hendricks got a takedown and GSP did not

In round 1 was closer but Hendricks won on the feet and GSP got 1 takedown

GSP can't win both rounds
 
