Just re-watched Glover Teixeira vs Fabio Maldonado

And my god is Maldonado 1 tough bastard! Some of the shots that he took (especially in that 1st round) would have sent lesser guys to the morgue.

There's a specific part of the 1st round (I believe it's from 3:28-3:21 seconds left) Where Teixeira landed about 4-5 straight right hands from the mount that landed flush on Maldonado's face and it didn't even seem like it fazed him.

If you guys get a chance to watch it, let me know what you thought of it.
 
It was the worst beating since Cyborg/Finney.

Maldonado isn't top 10 or anything but he's one of the toughest guys out there and Glover destroyed him. People are kidding themselves if they don't think Glover has a good chance against Jones.
 
Maldonado even said in an interview afterwards that there were moments in the fight were he was 'gone' lol.

the part of 'didn't even faze him' is very inaccurate. There were moments were only the cage was holding his body from collapsing.
 
countswagula said:
I was legitimately relieved when the doctor stepped in.
Yeah man, I almost forgot how badly that beatdown was until I watched it.

But Maldonado did land a good right hand in the 2nd that wobbled Glover a bit though.

Edit: My bad, it was a left.
 
Mikeyz said:
Yeah man, I almost forgot how badly that beatdown was until I watched it.

But Maldonado did land a good right hand in the 2nd that wobbled Glover a bit though.
it was a very good left hand actually. F
 
Brutal fight. One of the only fights I can think of that made me uncomfortable to watch.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
It was the worst beating since Cyborg/Finney.

Maldonado isn't top 10 or anything but he's one of the toughest guys out there and Glover destroyed him. People are kidding themselves if they don't think Glover has a good chance against Jones.
guess i'm in the minority, but I think Glover is knocking Jones the fuck out.
 
One of the worst beatings I can remember
Chuck/Horn 2
Jones/Shogun
2 others that come to mind
 
This fight is also another prove of how badly Yamasaki sucks. The fight should've been stopped in the first round while Glover was raining elbows and punches and Maldonado was defenseless.
 
worst beating someone ever got in an mma fight, it was fucking bad.
 
Man it was sad nearing the end of the first round when the fence was the only thing keeping him up and I was thinking stop the fkn fight, then he rocked Glover a bit and I was like F*** YEAH! Lotta heart in there.
 
Really was a vicious beatdown. I didn't want it to go into the 3rd.
 
He's Brazilian Homer in the "Homer They Fall" episode of The Simpsons.
 
Mikeyz said:
Yeah man, I almost forgot how badly that beatdown was until I watched it.

But Maldonado did land a good right hand in the 2nd that wobbled Glover a bit though.

Edit: My bad, it was a left.
Left from Bader aswell.

Coincidence?
 
and what about the shot glover took and got wobbly as fk?
 
Worst beating I've seen. Bader vs the Hippo was horrific to watch too.
 
In an interview he said he was out for like 3 minutes, just trying to survive. He also said no one had ever done the same to him. Become a Glovers fan and will always root for him

He also noted he knew he was getting destroyed and his chances were almost none, but wanted the fight to continue. After the doc stoppad he felt like he could continue, but didnt was mad to anyone
 
