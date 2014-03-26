Just re-watched Glover Teixeira vs Fabio Maldonado

And my god is Maldonado 1 tough bastard! Some of the shots that he took (especially in that 1st round) would have sent lesser guys to the morgue.



There's a specific part of the 1st round (I believe it's from 3:28-3:21 seconds left) Where Teixeira landed about 4-5 straight right hands from the mount that landed flush on Maldonado's face and it didn't even seem like it fazed him.



If you guys get a chance to watch it, let me know what you thought of it.