"Just punch that c*nt!"

fries in the bag
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2025
- Messages
- 551
- Reaction score
- 848
don't think we forgot all the rubbish you were saying before the fight.In the end that's basically all JDM's coach had for him lol. Was the most useless and also the most Aussie coaching imaginable haha.
Still better than Edmund's talk with Travis Browne.
"Get the fuck out there and do this so we don't cry later."
So many mma coaches are mediocre to flat-out-padmen. Useless in the role of head corner man of a championship level fighter
Good question. Maybe enough respect towards Islam that he didn't want to?I don't understand why volk wasn't there to guide him
Good question. Maybe enough respect towards Islam that he didn't want to?
Whittaker is incredibly laid back though. I'm sure he rooted for JDM, but he was probably fine with chilling.Jack was talking about getting revenge for Alex the whole time, he didn't bring Robert either another vet from Australia.
I'd think so.Good question. Maybe enough respect towards Islam that he didn't want to?
Definitely. I was telling my buddy that whoever gets their offense off first is going to win.I'd think so.
Tbf, Greg Jackson and Angelo Dundee couldn't have changed the trajectory of that fight.
The disparity in skills was just too pronounced
i watched his show after the fight, he was upset about the lossWhittaker is incredibly laid back though. I'm sure he rooted for JDM, but he was probably fine with chilling.
They clearly worked on a gameplan that specifically involved not doing what JDM was doing in half guard.