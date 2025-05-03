Just plain facts about Islam and Dana

Regarding Mak, it all comes from his own mouth in several press conferences & interviews, and not from tweets that no one knows who could be writing.



His LW champ run



If it was for him, he'd have already rematched Charles, fought JG* and rematched Arman. Well, if he won all of those, of course.



Can we agree that this would be clearing the division and leaving no stone unturned?

Sure, he could fight more often, but he does it as often (or rather so sparcely) than any champ nowadays not named Alex.

And... against who? LW will undergo a pivotal "passing the torch", but the up&comers aren't there yet as the matches have shown.



*JG (and, eventually, DP) being favorable match-ups was circumstantial. JG was ranked #1 and DP was the highest ranked opponent available because of Dana.

Hell, talking about these two murderers as easy, anticlimactic fights is somewhat hard to me.



Moving to WW



He has stated many times he wants to face Shavkat. JDM (that will probably lose) being a favorable match-up is circumstantial and not on his hand.

This is the one non factual opinion about Islam: I'm pretty confident that, if Belal were to defend against another monster like Brady and lose, he would move up anyway.



So he is willing to fight mfing Shavkat (who is HUGE for WW) but somehow is a duck.



Dana



He is the one to blame.

He is putting his pride and ego in front of a pivotal year for UFC because of the new TV contract stuff.

He should have rebooked Islam - Arman immediately.

He should've had Charles as a backup, so at least we'd have had the rematch instead of the Moicano travesty.



And, on top of that, he is VERY short-sighted. Always has been.

I'm sure sooner or later he will regret not setting a proper path for Islam to earn (not padding, but the opposite) a spot on the table of the all time greats.

For example, as amazing as JG - Max was, JG was the #1 contender at LW by then.

Arman - Charles was unnecessary and Arman - Islam could've been booked much sooner.



His priorities are messed up.

Because he's the only current fighter with a shot at it, and when all the upper echelon fighters in the history of your promotion are... well, history (Volk has probably just one bullet left, JJ is on his way out) you could have a problem: people thinking they are late to the party and your product is past its best days.