Just plain facts about Islam and Dana

Regarding Mak, it all comes from his own mouth in several press conferences & interviews, and not from tweets that no one knows who could be writing.

His LW champ run

If it was for him, he'd have already rematched Charles, fought JG* and rematched Arman. Well, if he won all of those, of course.

Can we agree that this would be clearing the division and leaving no stone unturned?
Sure, he could fight more often, but he does it as often (or rather so sparcely) than any champ nowadays not named Alex.
And... against who? LW will undergo a pivotal "passing the torch", but the up&comers aren't there yet as the matches have shown.

*JG (and, eventually, DP) being favorable match-ups was circumstantial. JG was ranked #1 and DP was the highest ranked opponent available because of Dana.
Hell, talking about these two murderers as easy, anticlimactic fights is somewhat hard to me.

Moving to WW

He has stated many times he wants to face Shavkat. JDM (that will probably lose) being a favorable match-up is circumstantial and not on his hand.
This is the one non factual opinion about Islam: I'm pretty confident that, if Belal were to defend against another monster like Brady and lose, he would move up anyway.

So he is willing to fight mfing Shavkat (who is HUGE for WW) but somehow is a duck.

Dana

He is the one to blame.
He is putting his pride and ego in front of a pivotal year for UFC because of the new TV contract stuff.
He should have rebooked Islam - Arman immediately.
He should've had Charles as a backup, so at least we'd have had the rematch instead of the Moicano travesty.

And, on top of that, he is VERY short-sighted. Always has been.
I'm sure sooner or later he will regret not setting a proper path for Islam to earn (not padding, but the opposite) a spot on the table of the all time greats.
For example, as amazing as JG - Max was, JG was the #1 contender at LW by then.
Arman - Charles was unnecessary and Arman - Islam could've been booked much sooner.

His priorities are messed up.
Because he's the only current fighter with a shot at it, and when all the upper echelon fighters in the history of your promotion are... well, history (Volk has probably just one bullet left, JJ is on his way out) you could have a problem: people thinking they are late to the party and your product is past its best days.
 
Dana is honestly incompetent as the UFC mafia boss at this point. He did a great job building up the UFC, no question. He even did the best he could during the stupid pandemic.

But it's clear in 2025 he's not up to the job. DDP vs Khamzat seems mismanaged. Can't pull the trigger on stripping Jon Jones of the title if he refuses to fight Aspinall. Do we get Aspinall vs Gane at UFC 317 for interim title defense? No one knows, less than 2 months out. Do we get Islam vs Topuria? Topuria vs Charles? No one knows, less than* 2 months out.

This is sheer incompetence and someone else needs to take over being the UFC enforcer to keep fighters active.
 
Fighters have too much autonomy on matchmaking and are paid little. It should be the opposite.

Gane vs Aspinall for IFW is appalling.
 
Is it all Dana though? What about other matchmakers like Hunter Campbell and Sean Shelby?

Because it's not just screwing up the Makhachev - Armen fight. The UFC as a whole has been a disaster lately. Someone deserves blame for the watered down Apex cards, the undeserved title shots (O'Malley vs Merab), dropping the ball on signing Artem Vakhitov, and stupid ventures like Power Slap.
 
Unless something has changed, Dana has the final say on everything.
 
When I was growing up as a viewer I figured a 3 month camp was "just right" for these fighters to be matched up, analyze each other, promote the event and have a proper camp. 2 or less months was a bit bush league. Of course the best want to stay in shape and "ready" that's not my point

So in 2025 for IFW, which is essentially the wrestlemania or superbowl for UFC, they have almost no news less than two months prior

Imagine in this day and age being someone like Ilir. One of the companys greatest younger talent. Having a fight planned for IFW but no opponent in May
 
When did Mak say he’d prefer to fight JG, Charles again, and Arman again? Arman has been banished for pulling out, and I haven’t heard Islam clamoring for a re-book. Happy to be wrong on this. Post sauce or fuck off.

Then, the dude claims that he did UFC a favor by taking the absolute layup of a title defense against Moicano.

As for WW, Islam’s attitude about moving up is both hypocritical and entitled. He wants an immediate TS, but won’t grant Ilia the same courtesy. But, he only wants a TS if it ain’t Belal. This dude is gumming up the LW title while hanging back to see how the next WW title fight pans out. Shameful. He has two bangers waiting for him at LW in Ilia and Arman and he’s eyeballing WW? Yea right. GTFO.
 
he has 4 title defenses, Ilia has 1, he has a 15 fight winstreak, Ilia has like 7 or 8 fight winstreak, not the same scenario at all and Ilia doesn't deserve a TS as a champ with 1 defense even though most people want to see it.
 
Yeah we need Scott Coker
 
