Just met Conor Mcgregor

Nice. Did he wobble around like a penguin with that broken pinky toe?

And you seem shorter than Conor. Are you 5’7? :eek:
 
Never know why giant watches like that are appealing.

It looks like something off a Willy Wonka movie.
When you get to a point that you can afford it, I mean really afford it, not "afford", then you'll understand.
 
When you get to a point that you can afford it, I mean really afford it, not "afford", then you'll understand.
Idk man, i dont' want my hands weighing 50lbs especially if im walking time square, picnics or anything of that nature no matter how rich i am.
 
Conor gets a lot of hate. But the guy seems like one of the most fan friendly athletes around. Good Stuff.
He does doesn't he.

A very professional completely unprofessional guy.
 
