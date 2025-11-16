Just met Bas Rutten at the san antonio airport

stone-cold-steve-austin-beer-bash.gif
 
Damn, totally cool to meet a true fighting legend.

Ts, you now, as Bas ALWAYS has, deserve some hespect !


ANYONE here had something as cool as meeting Bas lately ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,962
Messages
58,472,845
Members
176,047
Latest member
derpmaster3000

Share this page

Back
Top