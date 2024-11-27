13Seconds said: ... How did people react when Tyson actually got convicted of rape in the 90's? I can only imagine how many murals there was of him worldwide. Click to expand...

The media did turn on Tyson.But people generally are easier with him now as he just had life shit that snowballed-A little mentally off-Bad upbringing in the rough era Brooklyn-Spent youth in prison-MJ and MJ level fame in his teens-Cus died-Leeches got him living the degen lifestyle-Golddiggers fucked him overAll that shit happened in his early 20s.Whereas Connor is pushing 40 and grew up in a decent family.If Cus didn't find Mike, he'd have become a violent career criminal doing a life sentence or murdered on the streets.