Media Just. Like. That! McGregor murals being taken down in gyms worldwide

Replaced by Khabib murals.

post-partying is weakness for the soul era Connor was a bad role model for the kids anyway with the ridiculous partying/degenerate lifestyle. Though I reckon he was a lunatic degen from the start.
 
duke_droese said:
Replaced by Khabib murals.

post-partying is weakness for the soul era Connor was a bad role model for the kids anyway with the ridiculous partying/degenerate lifestyle. Though I reckon he was a lunatic degen from the start.
Click to expand...
Nah he couldn't afford the good life before. The money from the floyd fight ruined him. Up until then, he was still a competitor, still came in to kill. Karate Stance McGregor was a truly mythical fighter and I had to eat so much fucking crow to my casual buddies when he sparked Aldo.
 
... How did people react when Tyson actually got convicted of rape in the 90's? I can only imagine how many murals there was of him worldwide.
 
13Seconds said:
... How did people react when Tyson actually got convicted of rape in the 90's? I can only imagine how many murals there was of him worldwide.
Click to expand...

The media did turn on Tyson.

But people generally are easier with him now as he just had life shit that snowballed

-A little mentally off
-Bad upbringing in the rough era Brooklyn
-Spent youth in prison
-MJ and MJ level fame in his teens
-Cus died
-Leeches got him living the degen lifestyle
-Golddiggers fucked him over

All that shit happened in his early 20s.

Whereas Connor is pushing 40 and grew up in a decent family.

If Cus didn't find Mike, he'd have become a violent career criminal doing a life sentence or murdered on the streets.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,323
Messages
56,575,406
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top